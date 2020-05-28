Image Credits: Throneful

The last decade has been a great time to be a gamer as several AAA studios, publishers and indie developers have consistently released one great game after another.

The period has witnessed a significant improvement in the capabilities of gaming hardware, with amazing GPUs from both Nvidia and AMD providing gamers with great amounts of video memory to run all the new releases.

As a result, games that were demanding back then are not as demanding by today's standards. Some of these games function very well with a 2 GB graphics card and are still great fun to play.

Let us now take a look at five of the best games that require only a 2 GB graphics card.

List of 5 great PC games that require only a 2 GB graphics card

#5 A Way Out

A Way Out is an ambitious effort by Hazelight Studio that resulted in one of the most beloved games of 2018. The game is essentially a playable movie, putting players in the roles of two prisoners plotting an escape.

The unique aspect of A Way Out is that it isn't a solo adventure. It is instead a co-op game, where you and your friend can take control of the two characters and play the game simultaneously.

Published by EA, the game was a resounding success and saw much love from fans and critics, who gave it great scores as well. The game is an extremely polished AAA title that requires only 2 GB video memory, provided by decent GPUs.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel core i3-2100T @ 2.5GHz/AMD FX 6100, or better

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit, 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: DirectX 11 Compatible NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650Ti 2GB, AMD Radeon HD 7750 2GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 25 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB

#4 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige

Rainbox Six Seige, which came out in 2015, is truly a remarkable game by Ubisoft and still boasts of an extremely large active player base.

While other Ubisoft games that followed the games-as-a-service model did not fare too well, Rainbow Six Seige became a resounding success.

Rainbow Six Seige is a great game to pick up if you have capable hardware providing at least 2 GB video memory.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i3 560 @ 3.3GHz or better, AMD Phenom II X4 945 @ 3.0Ghz or better

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 6 GB

OS: Windows 7 64 bit, Windows 8 64 bit, Windows 10 64 bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460, AMD Radeon HD 5770, And DX11 cards with 1GB VRAM

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

#3 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

From Software is now the king of well-designed combat game worlds that entice the player to explore more. While the Dark Souls franchise and Bloodborne are known for their challenging combat, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice adds a level of verticality that has never been seen before.

Sekiro is punishing but fair as it will demand utmost precision and will reward you as such. This masterpiece by From Software deservedly won several Game of the Year awards and cemented the company as the kings of the genre.

Sekiro is not too demanding when it comes to video memory and will function just fine on a 2 GB GPU.

Proud to partner with the @WHO to #PlayApartTogether - a campaign supporting #PhysicalDistancing through gameplay. We encourage all of our players to follow health and safety guidelines for COVID-19. Learn more at https://t.co/9OxoVXb0cn. pic.twitter.com/LMRWG9U78k — Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice (@sekirothegame) April 3, 2020

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 | AMD Radeon HD 7950

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX 11 Compatible

FREE DISK SPACE: 25 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

#2 Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment, known for developing the Titanfall franchise, received a lot of praise for their innovating shooting mechanics in the single-player campaign.

After the release of Titanfall 2, Respawn decided that their next effort would be a character-based Battle Royale game called Apex Legends. The game came out to little promotion but was a giant success upon release. It even unseated Fornite as the most streamed game on Twitch for a while.

It is an excellent Battle Royale game that offers unique characters and encourages team play throughout a match. It is quite demanding in terms of hardware but a 2 GB GPU should be powerful enough to run this game.

#1 The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt

Nearly five years after its release, The Witcher 3 continues to be one of the most popular games in the gaming community. It was heralded as the Game of the Year in 2015 and is still considered one of the best PC games in the history of gaming.

The Witcher 3 was an extraordinary feat by CD Projekt Red as they delivered what is perhaps the most content-rich open-world game of all time. With an insane number of side quests, this game simply cannot be missed.

The game itself is not too demanding and a 2 GB GPU will do just fine to run the masterpiece.

Let's look back at The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with its creators on the game’s 5th anniversary, and learn a thing or two about the game in the process! 💜



👉👉 https://t.co/xy29XpAhRD pic.twitter.com/YScOD5THEj — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) May 19, 2020

Minimum Requirements: