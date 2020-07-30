5 best PC games that are less than 5 GB in size

While Triple-A exclusives on the consoles might be extraordinarily alluring and seem like the best games out currently, the world of PC games is just as appealing. The indie game genre has been the hotbed for the most creative games in the industry.

These games tend to not take up too much space on your hard drive but will leave you spellbound and entertained nonetheless. While they won't have the marketing bells and whistles of modern Triple-A games, these games are genuinely remarkable video games, and some of the games on this list have been contenders for 'Game of the Year'.

These are some of the best indie games available for PC that take less than 5 GB on your hard drive.

Five best PC games less than 5 GB size

5) INSIDE

From the makers of the critically acclaimed and popular LIMBO, comes INSIDE. Another dark and atmospheric adventure through a fascinating world that can be both frightening, yet parts of it will seem benign and beautiful.

INSIDE is genuinely one of the most artistic expressions in gaming, and is a game every player should experience at least once. The game manages to tell a beautiful story without even saying so much as a word.

4) Enter the Gungeon

Enter the Gungeon is quite possibly one of the most chaotic and exhilarating experiences you can have while playing a game. More often than not, the screen will be filled with bullets, gunfire and explosions with bosses that fill up the entire screen.

The game is a certain kind of throwback in the way you cannot exactly remember playing anything like it, but you could swear you might've played the game on your Genesis.

3) Telltale's The Walking Dead

Winner of the 'Game of the Year' at the Video Game Awards in 2012, Telltale's The Walking Dead is one heck of a game.

This is the game that marked Telltale's arrival to the big stage and established it as one of the unique studios with a focus on a point-and-click adventure with unprecedented amounts of depth.

Every choice and action in The Walking Dead has consequences. For example, a decision you make could even result in the death of a main character.

2) Undertale

Undertale is perhaps one of the most clever and innovative games that you can play today. Undertale pulls the proverbial wool over the player's eyes and delivers one heck of a plot twist at the end.

The gameplay might seem trivial, and the visuals might throw you off, but it all serves a singular greater purpose. Undertale is quite possibly one of the best games currently available on the PC, and it doesn't even take up 1GB of space on your drive.

1) My Friend Pedro

My Friend Pedro might just be the most stylish shooter in the history of gaming. No other game lets the player feel like a badass more than My Friend Pedro.

For example, no other game lets you kick a frying pan through the air, and ricochet bullets off it to hit multiple targets. The game is an absolute joy from start to end, and it eggs you on with what is quite possibly the best soundtrack in gaming.