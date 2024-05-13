Deep Rock Galactic tier list: All classes ranked

Deep Rock Galactic offers players various classes that they can use according to their style of gameplay. The main classes in the game are Scout, Engineer, Driller, and Gunner, with each class having three Class Mods. Every Class Mod has its own specialty and abilities that can help players triumph in the game.

While all the classes in the game are good in their own ways, some are definitely better than others. If you want to know the recent best classes, we have ranked all of them and made a tier list for all classes in Deep Rock Galactic.

S Tier classes in Deep Rock Galactic

Exploring the S tier classes in Deep Rock Galactic (Image via Ghost Ship Games)

Scout Sharpshooter: The Scout Sharpshooter or simply the Sharpshooter is a sniper character in the game that focuses on critical hits. Its ability creates big explosions when it deals massive damage, with high chances of landing critical hits.

The Sharpshooter has an ability called Overkill, which causes a blast of shrapnel that deals area-of-effect damage. It has a 50% Critical Damage bonus and a Critical Chance boost of 15%. Armed with the deadly M1000 Classic rifle, this class can clear out Hazard 5 missions like a breeze. Their starting weapon is the M1000 Classic.

Gunner Heavy Gunner: With its Thunderhead Heavy Auto Cannon, this Class Mod can unleash a storm of explosives, wiping out hordes of enemies. The Mod provides a 25% increase in reload speed and range for heavy weapons.

The initial weapon, the "Thunderhead" Heavy Autocannon, is considered one of the best in the game due to its high damage, knockback, and range. It's perfect for holding off massive waves of creatures and taking down the biggest, meanest bosses in Hazard 5 missions.

A tier classes in Deep Rock Galactic

A tier classes in Deep Rock Galactic (Image via Ghost Ship Games)

Scout Recon: Scout Recon can dodge attacks like a pro and quickly move around the battlefield. The Recon Class Mod utilizes Light weapons, increasing the chance of evading incoming damage.

Players who typically enjoy controlling fast and agile characters in similar games can still find success with Recon. Armed with the NUK17 rifle and the ability to dodge incoming attacks while getting faster and reloading quicker, it's great for scouting and dealing with enemies from afar in Hazard 4 missions.

Gunner Juggernaut: Gunner Juggernaut is like a tank with a gun. It's tough, with extra armor and health, and it gets stronger with every hit it takes. The Juggernaut is a Class Mod with a passive ability that converts hits taken into increased damage output.

It also receives +50 Max HP and +10 Armor bonuses but suffers a 50% reduction in weapon range. When hit, the Juggernaut gets a 10% damage bonus for 10 seconds, which can stack up to +50%. Weapons like the heavy revolver and the Thunderhead are great for holding the line against swarms of enemies in Hazard 4 missions.

Engineer Maintenance Worker: The Engineer Maintenance Worker is like the team's handyman. It builds and repairs stuff, provides essential construction weapons, XP boosts, and reload speed. With deployable turrets, drones, and buffs to damage and reload speed, it's perfect for supporting the team in Hazard 3 and 4 missions.

It is important to note that the playstyle of this Class Mod is passive. You also need to move around because construction weapons have a higher damage output when you are near them.

B tier classes in Deep Rock Galactic

Exploring the B tier list (Image via Ghost Ship Games)

Gunner Weapon Specialist: This Class Mod deals solid damage and reloads quickly but relies on specific weapon kills for its bonuses. It's good for Hazard 3 missions but might struggle in tougher situations.

This Class Mod allows the player to wield a weapon of great power, the "Thunderhead" Heavy Autocannon, which has high damage, knockback, and range. The shots fired by the Weapons Specialist are difficult to control so it is necessary to practice consistently to get the best out of this Class Mod.

Driller Foreman: The Driller Foreman is like the mining expert. It mines resources faster than anyone else, which is great for gathering materials in Hazard 2 and 3 missions.

This Class Mod increases Mining Speed by up to 70%. However, it has limited offensive capabilities due to its awkward weapon, the Subata 120. While drilling, the Driller gains two seconds of +2% Mining Speed, which can stack up to a total of +70%.

Engineer Tinkerer: The Engineer Tinkerer is the gadget guy. With Tinkerer equipped, all weapons start at level 3, providing a significant advantage. In addition, there is an extra 10% boost to experience points (XP) growth, resulting in a total 15% bonus to XP gain.

It's decent in Hazard 2 and 3 missions but might struggle in Hazard 4. However, the Engineer's focus on offense means that no defensive skills are available. This will cause a lack of damage mitigation and slow movement.

C tier classes in Deep Rock Galactic

Exploring C class tier list in Deep Rock Galactic (Image via Ghost Ship Games)

Scout Classic: The Scout Classic in Deep Rock Galactic is like the basic scout. It's faster than other dwarves, but not by much, and it starts with a decent rifle. It's okay for Hazard 1 and 2 missions but might not shine in tougher situations. This Class Mod has a good amount of HP and better movement speed. It is suitable for beginners due to its balanced nature.

Driller Strong Armed: The Driller Strong Armed has throwable weapons that are highly effective, especially against distant targets. With Weaponlike Impact Axe, you will get a +20% increase in weapon range for Throwable weapons. It throws explosives with extra range, which is good for crowd control.

It's decent in Hazard 3 and 4 missions but might not be the best choice for other situations. The bonus range is beneficial, but it also has drawbacks. While weapons like the Impact Axe and the Voltaic Stun Sweeper benefit from the increased range, while grenade-type weapons do not.

D tier classes in Deep Rock Galactic

D tier classes in Deep Rock Galactic (Image via Ghost Ship Games)

Driller Interrogator: This Class Mod offers a unique playstyle centered around utilizing status effects and elemental damage. It significantly boosts Status Effect Damage (+100%) but reduces regular damage output by 30%. With this Mod, players can use fire and acid weapons, which can be cool, but it might not be the most effective in Hazard 4 and 5 missions where enemies are more challenging.

Engineer Demolitionist: The Engineer Demolitionist class in Deep Rock Galactic has AoE (Area of Effect) explosives, allowing players to target enemies with their blasts.

However, the reduced damage of these explosives means that the Demolitionist may struggle when facing tougher, individual enemies or groups. It will likely struggle in Hazard 3 and 4 missions, where you need to be able to see clearly to survive.

