All hidden achievements in Deep Rock Galactic

Hidden achievements in Deep Rock Galactic are achievements that don't have any info on what you must do to get them. The title has a total of 69 achievements, and you require about 200 hours of gameplay to unlock all of them. While 47 of these achievements are visible, meaning they can be unlocked by following the instructions, 22 only come up after completing the tasks.

Knowing these hidden achievements can ruin the fun for some players, but it can also be frustrating for achievement hunters to figure out the tasks for hidden achievements. This guide will list all the hidden achievements in Deep Rock Galactic and explain what you must do to unlock them.

Hidden achievements in Deep Rock Galactic and how to unlock them

Most of the hidden challenges in Deep Rock Galactic can be completed in Abyss Bar (Image via Ghost Ship Games)

1) Advanced Robotics: You can unlock this achievement by purchasing mods in every tier for Bosco (Bosco is an All-Purpose Drone).

2) Barrel Kicker: You must kick 10 barrels into the hoop without missing to unlock this achievement. You can find the Barrel Hoop in the Abyss Bar.

3) Big Spender: You and your friends can buy drinks at the Abyss Bar. Pay for 25 rounds to unlock this achievement.

4) Bosco, You're The Best: You can unlock this hidden achievement in Deep Rock Galactic by completing 100 solo missions with Bosco, the All-Purpose Drone.

5) Darwin Award: To unlock this achievement, you must first get drunk at the Abyss Bar and then jump into the Barrel Hoop.

6) Designated Decoy: You can earn this achievement by taking the most damage from a dreadnought on your team.

7) Disc Jockey: To earn this interesting achievement in Deep Rock Galactic, you must play 25 songs in the jukebox. The songs must play until the end for them to count.

8) Exploring My Options: You must unlock a new primary and secondary weapon for the same character to earn this achievement.

9) Foreign Objects In The Launch Bay: There is a Launch Bay in the Abyss Bar. You must collect all the barrels from that area and throw them in it.

10) Happy Feet: You must dance for an hour in the Abyss Bar to earn this Deep Rock Galactic hidden achievement.

11) Hit 'em Where It Hurts: You can earn this achievement by scoring 1000 weak point hits.

12) I Like It Down Here: To unlock this achievement, you must stay on a mission for an hour or longer.

13) It's My Party: Host and complete 50 team mission to unlock this achievement.

14) Lone Wolf: You can unlock this achievement by completing 10 solo missions.

15) Party Time!: You can earn this achievement in your whole team salutes at the same time while dancing.

16) Self Control: Kicking barrels in the Space Rig can be tempting, but completing 10 missions without doing so will unlock this achievement.

17) State Of The Art: To unlock this hidden achievement in Deep Rock Galactic, you must purchase a mod in every tier for one of each upgradable item in the Equipment Terminal for the same character.

18) That's Not How You Play This Game: You need to throw a beer mug in the Barrel Hoop to unlock this achievement.

19) The A-Team: You must put a barrel in every seat in the Drop Pod to unlock this achievement.

20) Time Well Spent: You need to put all the barrels in the Space Rig into the Drop Pod to earn this achievement. You can take help from your allies to complete this mission.

21) What Are These Things?: You need to deposit five Error Cubes to unlock this achievement. Error cubes or "ERR://23¤Y%/ i" are rare in the game, making this achievement quite challenging to earn.

22) Without A Paddle: This one can be extremely tricky as you must be the last dwarf standing without primary or secondary ammo left when a Dreadnought spawns.

Check out our other articles on this game:

Deep Rock Galactic is a unique co-op adventure game || 5 games to play if you like Deep Rock Galactic