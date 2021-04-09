5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Skyler in April 2021

Garena Free Fire features an eclectic range of characters and pets, and all of them possess unique abilities.

Skyler is a recent addition to the character segment and is also one of the most powerful ones in Free Fire. When Skyler is partnered with a pet, it boosts and supports Skyler's abilities on the battlefield. This has a major effect on the player's overall gameplay.

Listed below are the five best pets to combine with Skyler in order to boost his abilities on the battleground.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

What are the best Free Fire pets to pair with Skyler in April 2021?

#1 - Rockie

Rockie has an ability known as Stay Chill. It decreases the cooldown time of Skyler's equipped active skill by 6% at its default level.

When reaching pet level 7, the active capacity cooldown time is reduced by 15%. Therefore, Skyler can use his skills more often with a much shorter cooldown period.

#2 - Robo

Robo in Free Fire

Robo truly complements Skyler's ability. This pet has an ability called Wall Enforcement.

The pet's skill adds a shield to the deployed Gloo Wall and provides an additional 60 HP. Therefore, it boosts the ability of Skyler to provide extra HP to the player whenever Skyler deploys a Gloo Wall. It also allows extra protection by adding a shield to the Gloo Wall.

#3 - Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Smooth Gloo is the skill that Mr. Waggor possesses. When players don't have any Gloo Wall grenades, it can produce one every two minutes at its primary level.

If a player has less than two Gloo Wall grenades, at its ability level 3, Mr. Waggor can summon one Gloo Wall grenade every 100 seconds.

This is a beneficial ability for Skyler as it allows him to have a constant supply of Gloo Walls.

#4 - Poring

Poring in Free Fire

Poring possesses a unique skill known as Stitch and Patch. Every three seconds, the pet adds one helmet and armor durability. Also, it protects level 1 armor and helmets from damage and increases armor longevity.

The pet's capacity increases one helmet and shield endurance per second as it maximizes. It also helps to keep armor level 3 protected from damage.

#5 - Detective Panda

With a single kill, Detective Panda can instantly restore HP. Panda's Blessings is the skill that Detective Panda has. With this ability, when a player kills an opponent, they will gain 4 HP.

When Detective Panda is fully leveled up (pet level 3), users can gain 10 HP for every kill. Skyler's HP restoring ability is aided by Panda's ability with extra HPs upon each kill.

