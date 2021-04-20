5 best pets to pair with Xayne in Free Fire OB27 version

Pets are very useful in Free Fire and offer many benefits to players. Along with characters, pets help boost their performances.

Xayne is the most recent addition to the character segment of Free Fire after the OB27 update. She has an active ability named Xtreme Encounter, which allows players to restore 80 HP temporarily and increase gloo wall and shield damage.

This article will list some of the best pets to pair with Xayne in Free Fire's OB27 version.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking.

What are the best pets to pair with Xayne in Free Fire's OB27 version?

#1 - Rockie

Rockie in Free Fire

Stay Chill is the power that Rockie possesses. This ability decreases the cooldown time of a character's activated active skill by 6%.

The skill cooldown is shortened by 15% when Rockie gets maximized. It can enhance Xayne's ability significantly as she can use her power more often with a lesser cooldown period.

#2 - Detective Panda

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Panda's Blessings is the power that Detective Panda possesses. This skill can recover four HP per kill at its most basic level.

Panda's Blessings will restore 10 HP per kill at pet level 7. Though Xayne has a tremendous ability to restore 80 HP temporarily, Detective Panda can still help her gain solid HP points while playing intense Clash Squad matches.

#3 - Poring

Poring in Free Fire

Poring has an ability called Stitch and Patch. At the most basic stage, this power increases the helmet and armor longevity by one every three seconds. It also guards against damage to level 1 armor and helmets.

Stitch and Patch, at its most effective, increases the longevity of the helmet and armor by one per second. It also guards against damage to level 3 armor and helmets.

#4 - Mr. Waggor

Smooth Gloo is a skill that Mr. Waggor possesses. If the player does not already have a gloo wall grenade, this ability will generate one every 120 seconds at its default stage.

Smooth Gloo can produce one every 100 seconds if the player has less than two gloo wall grenades at level 3. This ability helps Xayne with gloo wall supplies.

#5 - Robo

Robo is also a beneficial pet that can help to protect Xayne during aggressive and intense fights. This pet has a skill called Wall Enforcement.

The pet's ability protects the deployed gloo wall with a shield and produces an extra 60 HP to the walls.

Disclaimer: The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

