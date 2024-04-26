5 best players who deserve EA FC 24 BWSL TOTS cards

As the season of the Barclays Women's Super League (BWSL) draws to a close, excitement mounts not just for the league outcomes but also for the prestigious EA FC 24 Team of the Season (TOTS) cards. These cards are awarded to players who have shown exceptional skill, dedication, and performance throughout the season.

Let's look at five standout players who truly deserve the TOTS cards this year.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 players in BWSL who deserve a TOTS card in EA FC 24

1) Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

Lauren Hemp in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Lauren Hemp of Manchester City has shown exceptional versatility and skill on both wings, making significant contributions to her club and the national team. Hemp’s rapid development and consistency have been widely recognized, with her receiving numerous young player awards.

Her ability to take on defenders and create scoring opportunities, coupled with her speed and agility, ensure she stands out as a deserving candidate for the TOTS card.

2) Mary Earps (Manchester United)

Mary Earps in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

As a goalkeeper, Mary Earps has been a defensive stalwart for Manchester United, showcasing her superb shot-stopping abilities and consistency between the posts. Her performances have not only been recognized at the club level but also internationally, as she played a pivotal role for England.

Earps was the recipient of the Golden Glove award at the recent FIFA Women's World Cup and has demonstrated time and again why she is among the best in the world, making her a prime candidate for a TOTS card.

3) Beth Mead (Arsenal)

Beth Mead in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Beth Mead’s season with Arsenal has been nothing short of historic. With an impressive record of goals and assists, she has been a key figure in Arsenal's offensive play. Her role in Arsenal's achievements and her individual accolades, including being a Golden Boot winner and setting records for most assists, highlight her exceptional talent and influence.

Mead's dynamic playmaking abilities and knack for crucial plays make her a standout candidate for a TOTS card.

4) Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

Guro Reiten in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Norwegian winger Guro Reiten has been a creative powerhouse for Chelsea, serving as a critical playmaker with her precise passes and keen vision. Since her debut in the BWSL, Reiten has dazzled with her technique and intelligence on the field.

Her ability to change the course of a game with a single pass or strategic play has been instrumental for Chelsea, making her one of the top players deserving of recognition in the TOTS lineup.

5) Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Sam Kerr in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Australian striker Sam Kerr has continued to dazzle fans with her explosive performances for Chelsea this season. Known for her incredible pace, deft skill, and relentless scoring ability, Kerr has proven herself indispensable in leading Chelsea's attack.

Her knack for being at the right place at the right time and her consistent ability to find the back of the net make her a prime candidate for a TOTS card. As a leader both on and off the field, Kerr's influence is palpable, solidifying her status as one of the world's premier strikers.

These players exemplify the best of women's football in England, combining skill, leadership, and an unyielding spirit to excel on the pitch.

Their anticipated TOTS cards in EA FC 24 will not only reflect their outstanding season performances but also offer gamers highly upgraded and dynamic options for enhancing their Ultimate Team experiences. As the season wraps up, the contributions of these athletes will be remembered and celebrated through their inclusion in the TOTS lineup.