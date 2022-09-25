5 best powerful cards for the latest Sudden Death challenge in Clash Royale

The Sudden Death challenge is the latest one-versus-one challenge in Clash Royale, where players are only required to take down one tower. Unlike normal 1v1 and 2v2 multiplayer fights, the Sudden Death battle is over once players destroy the structure.

The in-game description of this challenge reads:

"The match starts in Sudden Death - whoever takes the First tower wins! Three losses, and you're out, but you still have a chance to reset your losses and continue to play."

As the battle depends on a single tower, players must create a perfect eight-card deck using both fast and powerful attacking and defensive units. This article will explore the five most powerful cards for the Sudden Death challenge in Clash Royale.

Wizards, Elite Barbarians, and three other cards for Sudden Death challenge in Clash Royale

5) Wizard

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

Once a player has advanced to Arena 4 in Clash Royale, they can unlock the Wizard card. Due to its high damage, this is a strong support unit that may be used with cards like Dark Prince, Valkyrie, and Pekka. It can also be employed to halt the advance of an enemy's swarm army.

This entry is one of the best anti-air cards to use in the Sudden Death challenge because of its adaptability. Wizards and Valkyries can combine their strengths to destroy enemy troops and towers rapidly. Players may also use the Electro Wizard card with the regular one.

4) Elite Barbarians

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale We're making Elite Barbarians *really* elite, Tornado suck harder (in a good way) and more! Find out why: clashroyale.com/blog/release-n… We're making Elite Barbarians *really* elite, Tornado suck harder (in a good way) and more! Find out why: clashroyale.com/blog/release-n…

Cost: 6 Elixir

Damage: 508

Hitpoints: 1776

The Elite Barbarians card allows players to summon two powerful Barbarians with lots of hitpoints once gamers have reached Arena 10. This is one of the most potent Common cards for the Sudden Death challenge in Clash Royale and can quickly knock down a rival's towers.

The Elite Barbarians is a powerful defensive card with the potential to counter-push. To deal with the enemy's mass of troops, players should mix this entry with low-elixir cards like Fireball and Spirits. This card can also be used in conjunction with anti-air options like Wizard and Minion Horde.

3) Electro Wizard

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 290

Hitpoints: 944

Electro Wizard is one of the strongest splash-damage troop cards in the game. Once a player reaches Arena 8, they can acquire it. This unit acquires several targets and comes with potent damaging abilities. All of the opponent's card's abilities are reset when the Electro Wizard uses the stun ability.

In the Sudden Death challenge, this card's capability to slow down an opponent's troops makes it an effective counter to units with high damage. The Electro Wizard can defend Valkyrie and Hog Rider from single-target cards like Inferno Dragon, Mighty Miner, and Inferno Tower.

2) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5280

Mega Knight, one of the most adored Legendary cards in Clash Royale and has splash damage, which makes it easy to eliminate waves of enemy cards. With its numerous hitpoints, this unit can be used by players to stop their opponents' cards from being pushed.

Mega Knights should be protected from invading swarm cards with the aid of support troops like Electro Wizard and Valkyrie. The splash damage on this card can effectively negate the enemy's ground-unit push. Players should employ low-elixir support units like Spirit, Zap, Log, and others when using Mega Knight.

1) Mini Pekka

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 955

Hitpoints: 1804

One of the most powerful and affordable cards in Clash Royale is the Mini Pekka. When coupled with support troops like Wizard and Valkyrie, it can easily defeat high-hitpoint units and towers. Players may use fast attacking cards like Prince and Hog Rider with Mini Pekka to destroy a tower.

Gamers, however, won't receive this entry until they have finished the in-game training. With the help of options like Log, Zap, and Spirits, players can stop swarm troop cards, allowing Mini Pekka to reach the opponent's tower.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far