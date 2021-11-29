5 best PUBG Mobile Lite features fans would love to have in BGMI Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite fans who used to enjoy the game back when it was not banned in India are eagerly looking forward to the release of BGMI Lite. Even if no news has been confirmed regarding the game’s release date, it is reasonably sure that it will be released soon.

The demand for BGMI Lite is mainly because Battlegrounds Mobile India is not compatible with low-end devices. The game is expected to be released in late December 2021.

Features of PUBG Mobile Lite that should be included in BGMI Lite

Here are some of the features that PUBG Mobile Lite fans would love to see in BGMI Lite:

1) Device compatibility

Minimum device requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Google Play Store)

It goes without saying that BGMI Lite should be compatible with low-end devices. Hence, every player wants the lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India to have this prominent feature. Ideally, the game should run on a 1 GB RAM device.

2) Download size

The download size of PUBG Mobile Lite is way less compared to PUBG Mobile. Similarly, the file size of BGMI Lite, too, should be considerably smaller than Battlegrounds Mobile India. Since low-end device owners often face storage problems, it will be a significant plus point for them.

3) Number of players

The number of players in PUBG Mobile Lite is only 60. Hence, the matches are short and more exciting. BGMI Lite should also have battle royale matches that have fewer players and last for around ten minutes.

4) Maps

Varenga is the most popular map in PUBG Mobile Lite, and battle royale fans miss it dearly. Players can be pretty sure that both the maps featured in the lighter version of PUBG Mobile, Varenga and Golden Woods, will make their way into BGMI Lite. While the latter is inspired by PUBG Mobile’s Sanhok, Varenga combines Erangel and Livik.

5) Realistic graphics and gameplay

The signature of PUBG Mobile Lite is its realistic gameplay. Despite having low device requirements, players can enjoy smooth gameplay with good graphics in the battle royale game. Naturally, BGMI Lite fans also expect the same from Krafton.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of the author and is not ranked in any particular order.

Edited by Ravi Iyer