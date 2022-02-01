5 Best PUBG Mobile Lite gun skins in February 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite was released in 2019 as the compressed version of PUBG Mobile. The game catered to a large audience who wanted to enjoy the experience of Battle Royale mode on their low-end mobile devices. Therefore, the game's popularity rose to staggering heights.

Although PUBG Mobile Lite does not contain as many cosmetics as its superior counterpart, this version offers its players several gun skins which they can redeem or purchase to enhance their inventory.

5 best gun skins that players can use in PUBG Mobile Lite as of February 2022

1) Water Blaster Scar-L

The Water Blaster Scar-L is an upgradable gun skin available in the game. The Scar-L skin is upgradable till Level 7 and appeared in the game in an exclusive spin. The Loot Crate is the most attractive upgrade level as it portrays the dead enemy's crate posited inside a mini tube pool.

2) Terror Fang Kar 98K

The Karabiner 98K has several gun skins available in the Lite version of PUBG Mobile. However, the upgradable Terror Fang Kar 98K skin is reportedly the best skin available for the weapon. The skin appeared in the game as it celebrated the release of Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters.

The Final Form of the skin shows its transformation into a scarred orange skin that is reminiscent of the fury portrayed in the movie.

3) Eventide Aria Groza

The Eventide Aria Groza skin is amongst the best gun skins available for the exclusive airdrop weapon in the game. Upgradable to Level 5, the gun skin is available as a mythic item in the Premier Firearm Crate. The Elimination Broadcast and Final Form, tinged in red and pink, set the skin apart.

4) GiLded Jade Dragon DP-28

The Glided Jade Dragon DP-28 was introduced through an exclusive Lucky Spin in PUBG Mobile Lite. Since DP-28 is one of the most used guns in the game, the skin appears to put a cherry on top for the players who are addicted to using the weapon.

The Final Form of the weapon is hued in purple, green and sky. Furthermore, the skin looks like the tentacles of an octopus.

5) Deadly Spade AKM

The Deadly Spade AKM has been in the game for a long time. However, it still remains a crowd favorite. The gun magazine portrays teeth-like patterns enhancing the looks of the gun. Players can redeem the skin from the in-game shop.

