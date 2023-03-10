5 best PUBG Mobile tips to get into safezones during rank push (March 2023)

Choosing a good landing spot to get hold of the best loot is necessary and important in PUBG Mobile. However, at the end of the day, like any other battle royale title, strategic movement across the map is the key to success.

Even if you drop into a landing spot within the first couple of safe zones, the circle will eventually force you to move to a different position. So, if you are new to PUBG Mobile or want to increase your rank, these tips and tricks might help.

5 PUBG Mobile Tips to Navigate Safezones for Rank Pushing

1) Get into the first circle ASAP

Try to avoid landing spots that are located in the extreme corners of the map. If the safe zone ends on the other extreme side, you will have difficulty returning to the circle in time. Even if you enter the circle, be prepared to face plenty of enemies along the way. You’ll have a hellish mid-game, and you and your squad will face more chances of defeat.

If you find your initial landing spot outside the first safe zone, it is recommended not to waste too much time looting; instead, head inside the circle.

2) Always keep the flight trajectory in mind

Don’t drop off the plane immediately. Wait and watch some squads land first and try to land in a location close to the center of the map. Ideally, dropping when 20-30 players remain would be best.

When entering the corresponding safe zone, keep the flight trajectory in mind. This will help you estimate the direction most squads will be heading in inside the circle. To rank up fast, hop on the vehicle, bend around the circle, and enter the circle from the opposite direction.

This serves an essential tactical purpose. You’ll face a majority of the incoming squad head-on. In battle-royale titles, spotting enemies first gives you a significant advantage. Also, you wouldn’t want to be stuck in a mid-game, where enemies potentially surround you in all directions.

3) Always head into the blue circle before the play zone shrinks

The key to being the ultimate battle-royale survivor is to be on the move all the time. Ideally, it would be best to place yourself where you are looting on the edges of the circle line, either in the play-zone or a few hundred meters inside the safe zone.

That way, when the corresponding circle emerges, and the play zone collapses, you can better navigate into a more secure position for the end-game.

4) Don’t get stuck in mid-game fights

Initiate conflict if you are sure to finish it off in a couple of rounds. A prolonged conflict with other squads during mid-game is not advisable at all. It alerts your positions to other enemies and makes you lose track of time.

After an exchange of a few rounds, you’ll realize that the play-zone is closing in, and you’d have to be on the move again.

5) Predict the final few circles

It's important to keep an eye on the size and shape of the safe zone as it shrinks and try and predict where the final few circles will be located. Once you know where the final few safe zones might crop up, position yourself on high ground with good cover and visibility. This will give you an advantage over other players in the game's final moments and increase your chances of winning in PUBG Mobile.

