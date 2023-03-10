New PUBG Mobile redeem code: Get free Bunny Girl Headgear, 10x Celebration Coins, 50 AG and more

PUBG Mobile is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, and a few events have already commenced. They are set to provide the community with a range of cosmetic rewards that they can utilize to enhance their visual appearance.

As part of the ongoing festivities, the developers recently released a new redeem code, which players can employ through the special in-game section. After using the code, they will immediately receive multiple in-game currencies and an outfit item, all free of cost.

PUBG Mobile redeem code to get free Bunny Girl Headgear and more

The rewards for the latest redeem codes (Image via Tencent)

Players can rejoice as the developers have released a brand new redemption code offering many enticing rewards as part of PUBG Mobile's 5th Anniversary celebration.

Since using the code does not take more than a few minutes, individuals should avail this opportunity provided by the developers.

Redeem code: 20230321

Rewards: 50 AG, 200 BP, 10 Celebration Coins, and Bunny Girl Headgear (1d)

While the developers have not explicitly specified any redemption limit or expiration date for the redeem code, the individuals should use it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the in-game currency AG and BP.

Steps to use the new PUBG Mobile redeem code

Unlike regular redeem codes that generally must be claimed through the official website, this one must be utilized within the game through the special event interface. You may follow the instructions given below to use the code in the game:

Step 1: Boot up your game account and head to the event section by clicking on the icon on the left side.

Hit the go to button to access the redemption page (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: Navigate through the available sections and access the PUBG Mobile 5th Anniversary Code Redemption section.

Paste 20230321 and click the redeem button to receive the rewards in your account (Image via Tencent)

Step 3: Click the go button to access the new redemption interface. Paste the '20230321' code into the designated text field and click the redeem button on the interface.

A dialog box will appear on the screen, informing you of the rewards that you have won. The items will be added to your account automatically. It is also important to highlight that the Bunny Girl Headgear will only be accessible to players for 24 hours after claiming it.

On the other hand, Celebration Coins can be further used to redeem rewards in the Anniversary event that starts on March 16, 2023. Additionally, these will be dismantled if the coins are not used until April 9, 2023.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on PUBG Mobile, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing the battle royale title.

