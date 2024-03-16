5 Best PUBG Mobile weapons for snipers

Sniper rifles are essential to the game's heated battleground since they can make or break matches in PUBG Mobile. Many players want to be able to take out opponents from a distance to try and survive longer in the play zone, which is always getting smaller. One needs to be proficient in using the strongest and most dependable weapons to do that.

This article will explore sniping in PUBG Mobile, with an emphasis on the five best weapons designed for long-range combat: the AWM, Lynx AMR, M24, Mosin Nagant, and Kar98k. Sharpshooters looking to win on the virtual battlefield often choose to use these guns as their primary rifles.

What are the best PUBG Mobile weapons for snipers?

1) AWM (Arctic Warfare Magnum)

The AWM is a bolt-action rifle with a .300 Magnum cartridge in its chamber and deals disastrous blows to anyone unlucky enough to take a hit. Regardless of helmet or vest level, this gun can take down fully geared opponents with a single well-aimed shot, which is what makes it unique.

The AWM is a real game-changer with its 105 basic damage. It is an essential tool for any proficient marksman due to its innate capacity to breach level 3 helmets and vests.

When paired with an 8x or 6x scope, you'll have all the tools you need to easily win long-range encounters. But because of its scarcity, this powerful weapon is highly sought after and frequently found exclusively in supply drops, making it even more difficult to get.

2) Lynx AMR

With its introduction as a new model in the sniper rifle series, the Lynx AMR made a name for itself right away. One of the highest damage-dealing guns in PUBG Mobile, it strikes like a freight train. With a remarkable base damage of 118, this sniper rifle can destroy foes with a single hit even when they're wearing level 3 gear.

The gun's severe damage makes it a great option for aggressive snipers (sniper rifle users) who like to keep their opponents under pressure. If you equip the Lynx AMR with a 6x or 4x scope, it will function at its peak across all ranges.

That said, in terms of how many rounds a player can get while equipping this weapon, it is inferior to AWM. Also, the stability of this sniper is less than AWM as well.

3) M24

Since the game's launch, the M24 bolt-action sniper rifle has been a mainstay in PUBG Mobile. Its dependability and versatility more than make up for its lack of raw damage compared to the AWM or Lynx AMR.

With a base damage of 79 and a 7.62mm round chambered, the M24 is more than capable of taking out opponents with one accurate shot in PUBG Mobile.

Compared to other top-tier sniper rifles, this one is very common, which adds to its allure. This firearm is available in both airdrop crates and regular loot spawns, so gamers will have plenty of chances to obtain it.

When paired with a 6x or 8x scope, the M24 performs exceptionally well in medium-to-long-range encounters, enabling accurate shots with little to no bullet drop.

4) Mosin Nagant

Even though it doesn't have the same reputation as some of its rivals, the Mosin Nagant is a very good sniper rifle. This gun provides a good mix of power and usability in PUBG Mobile. It is a rifle with a 7.62mm barrel that can easily take out opponents with its base damage of 85.

Additionally, the Mosin Nagant's faster bolt cycling speed than other bolt-action rifles enables faster follow-up shots, making this gun stand out. It's a great option for players who prefer aggressive sniping.

Although it might not have the same stopping power as the AWM or Lynx AMR, experienced marksmen use it because of its dependability and ease of use.

5) Kar98k

The Kar98k, chambered for the 7.62mm round, has a base damage of 75, which is sufficient to defeat opponents that are neither armored nor have light armor with a single blow to the skull.

Players of all skill levels favor the Kar98k because of its dependability and accessibility, even though it may not have the same punch as some of its competitors. Its frequent appearance in loot spawns guarantees that players will always have a dependable long-range choice available to them.

