PUBG Mobile aim and accuracy guide (2024)

PUBG Mobile is one of the most competitive and thrilling mobile shooters in recent times. Its complex physics and intense gameplay need quick thinking, accuracy, and precision. Improving your aim and precision in this game is essential for getting a competitive advantage and winning battles, regardless of your experience level.

This article will cover some of the most significant tactics for increasing your aim and accuracy in PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion

Tips and tricks to improve aim and accuracy in PUBG Mobile

1) Sensitivity settings

It is vital to fine-tune your sensitivity settings for accurate targeting in this battle royale game. Find the appropriate balance for your playing style. Lower sensitivity can increase long-range accuracy, whilst higher sensitivity allows for quicker reactions in close-quarters combat.

Begin by adjusting the sensitivity of your camera, ADS sensitivity, and gyroscope. Many players choose lower camera sensitivity for better targeting control. ADS sensitivity can be adjusted somewhat to allow faster adjustments while shooting below the sights. However, the gyroscope's sensitivity is entirely up to the user.

Reassess and fine-tune your sensitivity levels frequently to reflect your evolving gameplay and preferences in this battle royale game. It may take some time to find the sweet spot, so be patient and make little adjustments at first.

2) Recoil control

Recoil management in PUBG Mobile is crucial for striking bullets on target, especially when firing continuously. Learn the recoil patterns for the most common PUBG Mobile weapons. Different weapons have various recoil characteristics, and learning how to handle them will dramatically improve your accuracy.

Shoot against a wall on the training grounds to improve recoil control and analyze recoil patterns. Pull your crosshair in the opposite direction of recoil to keep your rounds on target.

3) Crosshair placement and pre-aiming

Gaining better aim requires more than maintaining recoil control and performing flick shots; it also calls for strategic positioning and attentiveness in this battle royale game. Make sure your crosshair is aimed in the direction you expect your enemies to come from, at eye level. This reduces the distance your crosshair has to travel to lock on to targets, giving you a split-second advantage in responding to opponents.

Understanding your surroundings and anticipating adversary movements will allow you to pre-aim, increasing your odds of landing precise attacks. Use audio cues to determine the location of your opponents. Understanding your surroundings and anticipating adversary movements will allow you to pre-aim, increasing your odds of landing precise attacks.

Consistent practice and a willingness to alter your playing technique will lead to noticeable improvements over time in PUBG Mobile.

[Please note that PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Players in the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.]