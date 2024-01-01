5 best recoil-control tips for beginners in PUBG Mobile (2024)

Recoil control is a crucial ability that players must understand and adapt to in PUBG Mobile. Recoil is the upward movement of your weapon's crosshair produced by spraying rounds. It is a good idea to learn to control this mechanism to effectively target your opponents and boost your chances of survival and victory in gunfights in this battle royale game.

This article lists the five best recoil control tactics in PUBG Mobile for beginners.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks for beginners to control recoil in PUBG Mobile (2024)

1) Choose the right attachments

Understanding the alchemy of attachments is the first step in mastering recoil. PUBG Mobile supports a variety of compensators, grips, and flash hiders, each with a unique effect on recoil.

The compensator, for example, is a sought-after find because it excels at managing both horizontal and vertical recoil. Vertical grips, on the other hand, are intended to cut down on upward kicks.

Experiment with these attachments to see which ones work best with your favorite weapons and playstyle.

2) Master burst firing

Newcomers frequently believe that blasting bullets indiscriminately leads to success. The art of controlled bursts, on the other hand, holds the key to the truth. Shoot three to four bullets at a time instead of spraying the entire magazine.

This method resets the weapon's recoil, providing you with better control during lengthy firefights. In this battle royale game, the systematic strategy of burst-firing becomes a game changer in the chaos of combat.

3) Learn recoil patterns

Each weapon has a distinct recoil pattern in PUBG Mobile. It's a good idea to spend a lot of time in training mode, watching and adapting to the behavior of your selected weaponry.

Vertical recoil requires only a slight downward adjustment, whereas horizontal recoil requires precise opposite-direction corrections. Recognizing these recoil patterns transforms you from a shooter to a marksman, ensuring that your shots hit their target every time.

4) Use prone and crouch

In this battle royale game, your character's stance and motions are crucial for recoil control and mobility. To increase stability and recoil control in PUBG Mobile, try crouching and going prone.

Strafing can be reduced by minimizing excessive movement when shooting. Achieving a precise balance of mobility and stability is a skill that separates outstanding players from amateurs.

5) Adjust sensitivity settings

The sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile serve as the conductor in the symphony of the game. Investigate the complexities of camera, ADS, and gyroscope sensitivity to discover the perfect balance. Lower sensitivity enables more precise recoil control, especially when fine-tuning.

Higher sensitivity, on the other hand, allows for faster rotations but requires a more precise touch to manage recoil. Experiment, adapt, and fine-tune your sensitivity levels in this battle royale game to find the optimal configuration for your evolving playstyle.

Bonus tip: Learn weapon-specific methods in this game

Every gun in PUBG Mobile has a distinct recoil pattern and set of characteristics. To improve your experience, look into and understand specific weapon behavior. It is suggested that certain practice sessions be dedicated to becoming skilled in the recoil of well-known weapons like the M416, Beryl M762, or SCAR-L.

Understanding the peculiarities of each gun allows you to modify your recoil management strategies, allowing you to be more precise and effective in combat. Make your plan fit the individual attributes of each weapon, and you'll turn what appears to be a disadvantage into a tactical advantage.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players in the country can instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.