5 best Rare cards for the Sudden Death Tournament in Clash Royale

The Clash Royale Sudden Death Tournament is the most recent 1v1 in-game tournament in which players must design a tournament deck to win rewards. The player who defeats the tower first wins the battle and progresses up the scoreboard.

The Sudden Death Tournament offers gold, gems, crates, legendary emotes, and more as prizes. To gain more resources and incentives, players must build a tournament deck and win in-game battles.

This article will try to help the player get better results in the tournament by informing them about the top five Rare cards to use in the Clash Royale Sudden Death Tournament.

5 excellent Rare cards best suited for usage in the Sudden Death Tournament in Clash Royale

5. Royal Hogs

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 98

Hitpoints: 1109

Once the players reach Arena 7, the Royal Hogs can be unlocked. To attack structures, it summons four rapid melee pigs with helmets. They have moderate hitpoints, little damage, and can jump across the river.

Due to their rapid movement speed and ability to cross the river, they make good rush soldiers at the start of the game. Players can rush down a lane with the Royal Hogs if their opponent is low on Elixir or their cheap counter is out of rotation.

4. Fireball

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 913

Fireball is no doubt the most popular Spell card in Clash Royale that can be unlocked by players once they complete the in-game training. It is an area-damage Spell that is highly effective against low hitpoint troops and swarm cards.

Players can use Fireball to take down low-health towers and win battles in the Sudden Death Tournament. It is also a good support card to use with Mega Knight, Pekka, and Mini Pekka.

3. Mega Minion

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 413

Hitpoints: 1109

Once players reach Arena 3, they can acquire the Mega Minion card, which is a powerful anti-air card. It's a single-target melee soldier that flies and has a lot of hitpoints and damage.

Its damage and hitpoints enable it to defend against a large number of ground troops pushing. Its defensive value is significantly higher, as no spell can entirely eliminate it.

Players should use Mega Minions with Wizards, Hog Riders, Mega Knights, Mini Pekkas, Pekkas, and Fishermen.

2. Hog Rider

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale What did you do this time, Hog Rider? 🤔 What did you do this time, Hog Rider? 🤔 https://t.co/8ZW78p0fId

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 421

Hitpoints: 228

Hog Rider is one of Clash Royale's best building-target cards. Hog Rider is capable of wreaking havoc on the opponent's towers as well. However, it is vulnerable to troop cards since it directly targets enemy's structures. As a result, it should be used in conjunction with assistance cards such as Wizard.

Since Valkyrie protects Hog Rider against swarms of ground soldiers, Valkyrie and Hog Rider make a good combination to use for a push. Rage can also be combined with a Hog Rider push to increase the amount of damage dealt to an opponent's tower.

1. Musketeer

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 289

Hitpoints: 955

The Musketeer is one of Clash Royale's most powerful Rare cards. It's a high-damage single-target card that may be unlocked through in-game training. Since it can easily target air and ground forces, the Musketeer enjoys a lot of assistance from micro tanks and tank crews.

Players should use the Musketeer card away from the enemy's troops to shield it from any immediate damage. And employing Musketeer troops with powerful units like Mega Knight, Mini Pekka, Hog Rider, and Pekka is also a good idea.

These are five of the best Rare cards for the Sudden Death Tournament in Clash Royale.

