5 best reasons to get DJ Alok after Free Fire OB27 update

Garena Free Fire features several characters that possess extraordinary abilities to aid players on the battleground. After the OB27 update, there are currently a total of 39 characters in the game.

Despite the introduction of so many new characters, DJ Alok still remains one of the best in the game. Due to the multiple character choices, beginners often get confused about why they should get DJ Alok.

This article lists some of the major reasons why DJ Alok is still one of the best characters in the game and why players should get him.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Why players should get DJ Alok after the OB27 update in Free Fire

#1 - DJ Alok's ability

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Drop the Beat is a skill that DJ Alok possesses. At its base stage, it generates a 5m aura that increases the alliance movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP/s for five seconds (level 1).

DJ Alok can improve his skills with the aid of universal fragments. Also, the maximum level of Drop the Beat increases the alliance movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

#2 - Best for assisting teammates

Being a powerful yet versatile ability, DJ Alok's Drop the Beat is also very beneficial in assisting allies/teammates in Free Fire.

Only very few characters have the ally assistance ability in the game, and out of them, DJ Alok's ability is the most significant one. The skill increases the movement speed of allies inside the aura. It also significantly helps teammates during squad fights.

#3 - Chrono has been nerfed

Before the OB27 update, many players were willing to opt for Chrono instead of DJ Alok, as Chrono was equally powerful.

However, after the OB27 update, Chrono has now been nerfed, and his ability has a huge cooldown. This is a major disadvantage for Chrono. Therefore, DJ Alok once again emerges to be the best character in Free Fire.

#4 - Best for skill combination

DJ Alok is the best character for skill combination. It merges and complements the skills of every other character who couples with him. Even the weakest characters in the game can get a buff when DJ Alok combines with them on the battleground.

#5 - Best for Ranked and Clash Squad matches

DJ Alok is beneficial for almost all modes of gameplay (Image via Samya Sen blogs)

DJ Alok's ability is ideal to use for Ranked and Clash Squad matches. His ability allows players to play both aggressively and passively. Hence, defensive players in Ranked mode and aggressive players who like to go for kill counts in the Clash Squad mode can opt for DJ Alok.

