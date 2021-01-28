5 reasons to pick Hayato in Free Fire

Free Fire offers players many in-game characters that have special abilities to aid players in battle. The characters are an integral part of the game.

Hayato is one of the most popular characters but still receives backlash from few players due to its inferior ability.

This article lists some of the reasons why every gamer should play with Hayato in Free Fire.

Top five reasons why every player should have Hayato in Free Fire

#1 Hayato's ability

Hayato has a great ability, and it should not be overlooked. This character has a passive skill called Bushido. After equipping the character, a player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to 6, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP, the armor penetration increases by 10%.

Once upgraded, Hayato can be a great option to inflict damage.

#2 Close range fights

Players who prefer close-range fights should always go for Hayato as HP clutches in Free Fire usually occur in close combats. In close fights, one is likely to receive a few blows. This here is where Hayato's ability is quite helpful. The ability allows the player to enhance the armor penetration. They can knock down the opponent with much greater damage delivered.

#3 Clash Squad matches

Hayato is also a great choice for Clash Squad matches. As previously stated, his ability allows the players to have increased armor penetration of the enemies, offering them a greater damage percentage via armor penetration in close range fights.

#4 Useful in skill combos

Hayato's passive ability in Free Fire can be combined with Paloma, Kelly, and K's ability. Paloma's Arms-Dealing ability carries AR ammunition without taking up space. Hayato's Bushido helps increase armor penetration and is a good mix for mid-to-long-range players that like to take shots at the opponent from far.

Kelly is essentials to this combo. Her Dash abilities with K's EP regeneration and recovery can be useful when the player needs to battle enemies up close.

#5 Using shotguns and SMGs

Hayato's armor penetration ability is most beneficial when the fight takes place in close-range, and the player is equipped with either a shotgun or an SMG. With these requirements fulfilled, Hayato can be a lethal character.

The Shotguns and SMGs are close-range beasts. Hayato's ability can cause extra damage to the enemies, taking them down in a couple of blows.