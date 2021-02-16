5 best reasons to get Paloma character in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is widely known for its attractive gameplay mechanics and other features, including the special characters in the game.

The special characters significantly assist players on the virtual battleground to have an extra edge over their opponents, and one such character is Paloma.

Paloma is one of the earliest characters in the game and is very underrated as players believe that she has no such special ability to be successful on the battleground.

However, Paloma is one of the top choices as a character, and this article lists the five best reasons why players should get Paloma in Free Fire.

Top 5 reasons why players should buy Paloma in Free Fire

#1 - Paloma's ability

Paloma in Free Fire

Paloma is the reigning arms queen of the underworld. At the default level, she can hold 30 AR ammunition before jumping off the plane, and most importantly, the character won't take up any extra inventory space.

Paloma can also hold 180 AR ammunition if players update her to Level 6 by using character fragments.

#2 - Useful for early fights

Image via Typical Tard/YouTube

Paloma already carries an extra 30 AR ammo after dropping from the plane. This makes her very useful for early fights as players equip ARs after dropping. Also, players don't need to worry about extra ammo as they can have an extra round while picking up an early fight.

#3 - Extra space for health packs and utilities

Image via Typical Tard/YouTube

Apparently, Paloma may not seem to be of much use in Free Fire, but as she is leveled up, it causes a major change in her abilities.

Paloma can carry 180 AR ammo, which saves up a lot of inventory space, allowing the players to carry more health packs and utilities that are super essential for survival.

#4 - Team support

Carrying extra AR ammo can also be a great benefit for the team members, as players can carry other ammo (SG ammo or SMG ammo) for their teammates because a great portion of the inventory space is already saved by Paloma.

Despite not having a backpack, Paloma can carry hers as well as her allies' weapon ammo and health packs.

#5 - Best for skill combos

Paloma is also a great character for skill combos in Free Fire due to her ability. She can be paired with DJ Alok's healing ability, Moco's enemy tagging ability, and Hayato's ability to increase armor penetration. Together, this combo can be a perfect choice for passive as well as aggressive players.

