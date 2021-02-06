5 best reasons to get Shirou character in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire recently launched the character Shirou, who was much appreciated while in the Advance Server. He has currently made his way into the official release but is not yet available to be played with.

Garena declared that players could obtain the Shirou character for free in a recent social media post by following certain procedures. Here is what the post says:

This article lists the best reasons for players to pick Shirou when he becomes available in Free Fire.

Top five reasons to obtain Shirou in Free Fire

#1 - Shirou's incredible ability

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou has an impressive passive ability called Damage Delivered. At his initial level, when the user is hit by the enemy within an 80m radius, the attacker is marked for six seconds (only visible to the user).

The first shot on marked enemies has 50% additional armor penetration damage. He has a cooldown of 35 seconds.

Advertisement

He is a complete package for aggressive as well as passive players in the battlefield.

#2 - Great choice for Clash Squad mode

Image via Srikanta FF/ YouTube

Shirou is an excellent character for the Clash Squad mode. His abilities will be handy for players when he marks enemies in close-range fights and significantly increases the damage (armor penetration).

This ability gives an extra edge to gamers during short and intense fights.

#3 - Beneficial ability and combined skills

Image via Srikanta FF/ YouTube

Shirou has two skill sets in one. His ability seems to combine the skills of Moco and Hayato.

Advertisement

One part of the ability marks (tags) enemies within a certain radius after getting shot, while the other aspect increases the damage (armor penetration) majorly. Overall, it offers two beneficial skills in one.

#4 - Best for skill combos

Image via Srikanta FF/ YouTube

Shirou has a passive ability in Free Fire and is also very beneficial when used in skill combos. He can be combined with DJ Alok's active skill of HP restoration and increased movement speed, Kelly's boosted sprinting speed, and Joseph's Nutty Movement, which increases movement speed when getting shot.

These combos are very useful for aggressive players who like to engage in fights often.

#5 - Suitable for every gameplay style

Shirou is a complete package in Free Fire with his skills and is suitable for every gameplay style, either passive or aggressive.

Advertisement

His ability to tag enemies and increase armor penetration is greatly helpful when players are in either long-range or close-range fights.

Also read: Hayato vs K: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions only.