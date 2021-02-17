5 best reasons why players should get Kla character in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the megapopular titles in the esports community, and some of its credits go to the wide range of unique characters available in the game. There are over 35 characters to choose from.

Kla is one of the most underrated characters in the game. He has an incredible ability that can offer players great support in sticky situations.

This article lists some of the best reasons why players should purchase the Kla character in Free Fire.

Also read: Garena Free Fire: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) and Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) play together using the new Dynamic Duo feature

Top 5 reasons why players should buy the Kla character in Free Fire

#1 - Kla's ability

Kla in Free Fire

Kla is one of the basic and earliest characters in Free Fire with a great ability. He has a passive ability called Muay Thai, which increases the fist damage by 100% when the player equips the character.

Advertisement

Kla can also be upgraded to a maximum level 6 with character fragment cards, which maximizes his fist damage by 400%.

#2 - Best for the Factory Challenge

One of the most popular custom room challenges is the Factory Challenge, and mostly, the room hosts fistfights and melee fights. Hence, there is no better choice for this challenge other than Kla.

Kla's ability will be of great use during fistfights, as he can knock down enemies in a single punch.

#3 - Best for the Clash Squad mode

Image via RedFighter/YouTube

Kla is a great choice for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire. During the initial rounds, players may have to engage in fistfights, so Kla's ability will come in handy for these rounds.

Advertisement

With a much better and effective punching ability, Kla can easily take down enemies with a single punch.

#4 - Best for early fights

As mentioned earlier, Kla is primarily known for his fistfighting ability. He can knock off enemies with one a single punch due to his incredibly enhanced fist damage.

Kla's ability can be of greater use as players who drop on early fights do not get immediate access to any weapon, so his ability can help players engage in fistfights and get an advantage over the enemies.

#5 - Very affordable

Image via RedFighter/YouTube

Kla is also easily available in the "Store" section of Free Fire at a very affordable price that newbies as well as intermediate players can purchase.

The character can be bought using 8000 gold coins from the in-game store. It can also be purchased via 499 diamonds, but the gold coins option is much more accessible.