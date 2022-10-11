5 best RPGs to play on Steam in October 2022

Since there are hundreds, if not thousands, of RPGs on Steam, it might be difficult to pick a few to try out. Some of these are classics of the genre, while others might surprise readers. RPGs are more than classic, pixel-art 2D turn-based games. There are so many ways to play a role-playing game, and that’s one thing that makes them great.

Steam’s collection of games varies wildly in quality and price, but these titles are all crowd-pleasers. While not each of them started off as fan-favorites, they are all worth playing in October 2022.

Note: This is the opinion of one writer on what RPGs they’re interested in this month. Other gamers’ experiences may vary.

Which RPGs should fans consider buying from Steam in October 2022?

5) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is one of the best RPGs to play on Steam right now, and is a prime example of how a remake should be done. While it’s frustrating to have to wait on the next part, it will be worth the wait. Final Fantasy VII Remake takes the classic formula and modernizes it, but keeps the DNA of the original game.

Perhaps the thing I appreciate the most is that it adds depth to the world and its characters. Jessie Rasberry, for example, has far more character than “just a member of AVALANCHE." It’s not just the characters, the towns too feel more alive. Wall Market now really feels like it’s home to debauchery and crime in Midgar. The rest of the RPGs in this remake series have a lot to live up to, though.

4) Cyberpunk 2077

Had I written this four or five months ago, this would be a controversial statement to make. I stand by it, though — Cyberpunk 2077 was already a fine game. Unfortunately, it was marred with so many bugs and glitches that it felt unplayable to many. Patch 1.5 showed up though and fixed so many of the problems.

The game’s expansion has also been revealed, with Phantom Liberty and other major fixes and improvements coming up soon. Even with those on the way, this one's story and setting makes it one of the must-play RPGs on Steam. There is so much to see and do in Night City, and you can play the game however you’d like.

Cyberpunk 2077 has a very active player base once again, with plenty of mods to adjust facets of the world further. It is easily one of Steam’s best RPGs right now.

3) Assassin’s Creed Origins

Now, this is one that surprised even me. I’m not really a huge Assassin’s Creed fan. Stealth gameplay just frustrates me; mostly because I’m bad at it, but I’m willing to admit that. But it felt so much better in Assassin's Creed Origins! Not only is it one of the best RPGs on Steam to play, it’s also one of the best titles in this franchise.

The ancient-world setting was perfect, and I genuinely enjoyed playing it as an action-RPG. I still have so much more to play in it, and that’s a great thing. I look forward to exploring more of Egypt. Bayek is an excellent protagonist, and it’s interesting to see the origin of the Hidden Ones - the group that would one day become the Assassin Brotherhood.

2) Soul Hackers 2

Though I reviewed Soul Hackers 2 on PlayStation 5, that doesn’t change that it’s one of the better RPGs to play on Steam. It’s a riveting, but challenging RPG, and a lot of the familiar faces from classic MegaTen games are visible — at least for the angels and demons.

It’s a lengthy, satisfying story about preventing the end of the world, and it had a twist that I genuinely did not see coming. It’s a twist that made sense, too! The turn-based combat is solid, and the addition of an All-Out attack (Sabbath) was welcome. Since you can recruit demons and angels to join their cause, it allows for a great deal of creativity in how to approach battles.

You can add several different otherworldly forces to your party to change their stats, what abilities they have access to, and more. It’s a brilliant game, and one that is worth playing.

1) Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon changed how the franchise would come to be seen in the future. The next game, Like a Dragon 8, is also confirmed to be a turn-based RPG, for example. Fans will still get some action-RPG content though, with Ishin and Kiryu’s side story. Ichiban Kasuga is a likable protagonist that many can identify with.

Ichiban and his team are all older characters, each with their own problems that they need to face. The story of this party of heroes is sure to bring laughter and sorrow in equal measure. It was important that Ichiban’s first outing was a success, and RGG Studios knocked it out of the park.

The game itself is a blend of Persona and Dragon Quest, and offers players several towns to explore. There are even some excellent cameos that long-time fans will love seeing. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is easily one of the top, must-play RPGs in the entire Steam catalog.

Steam, as a platform, has an amazing number of games, but for RPGs, these are among the best on the entire storefront.

