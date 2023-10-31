5 best sci-fi simulation games for beginners

In 2023, several notable sci-fi simulation games were released. The genre offers a diverse and expansive experience, spanning from incredibly realistic flight simulators to detailed management simulations. Themes like technology and outer space also get players hooked.

Because simulation games often strive for hyper-realism, several titles from this genre have steep learning curves. Consequently, this intimidates beginners and makes them hesitant to dive in.

So, here are some sci-fi simulation games that are easy to start with.

Freelancer, RimWorld, and other easy sci-fi simulation games for beginners

1) Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Hardspace: Shipbreaker lets players dismantle spaceships using different tools (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker is a low-science fiction simulation game wherein players are tasked with dismantling various spaceships using a range of tools. In this semi-dystopian high-tech future, players must undertake salvage contracts to repay a massive debt.

While it incorporates a robust physics simulation, there's no steep learning curve, and it actually allows you to understand and anticipate the consequences of your actions.

Notably, some parts of the game are a little repetitive, but that shouldn't hamper your sense of engagement and excitement.

2) RimWorld

RimWorld has various difficulty settings (Image via Ludeon Studios)

Another sci-fi simulation game on the easy side is RimWorld, a science-fiction colony-simulation game that focuses on construction and management within planets.

You are tasked to ensure the survival and expansion of your colony while navigating environmental challenges, interacting with neighboring factions, and defending against potential raids.

While RimWorld is accessible and easy to learn, thanks to its various difficulty settings, it also offers a wealth of intricate mechanics and strategic possibilities for players willing to invest time in its complexities.

3) Freelancer

Freelancer is a classic sci-fi simulation game (Image via Digital Anvil)

Launched in 2003, Freelancer is a combat flight simulator that incorporates elements of trading. In the game, players have the freedom to explore an open-world environment, whether it's for hunting bounties, engaging in piracy, or pursuing a peaceful trading career.

The game's flight simulation is remarkably user-friendly, making it one of the most accessible science fiction simulation games available. In contrast to more complex space simulations, Freelancer intentionally opts for a more straightforward approach to provide accessibility.

It offers a robust single-player campaign, features simple yet captivating RPG elements, and opens up a game world ripe for solo or cooperative exploration.

4) Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds is a puzzle sci-fi simulation game (Image via Mobius Digital)

Outer Wilds is a non-violent, first-person exploration and puzzle-solving game set within a solar system filled with captivating mysteries. These secrets are scattered across a system of orbiting planets, each waiting to be probed and investigated.

If you're into puzzle games, Outer Wilds offers a unique and challenging experience when it comes to exploration and puzzle-solving. Its approach to active storytelling sets it apart from the more guided open-world games that many of us are familiar with.

5) Surviving Mars

Surviving Mars is set on the red planet (Image via Haemimont Games)

Surviving Mars is a colony simulator that offers the challenge of establishing and managing a thriving colony in the unforgiving environment of Mars. Players must constantly consider the needs of their colonists and be mindful of various factors as they expand their Martian settlement.

The game's visual style, inspired by science fiction classics, offers a clean and almost charming aesthetic, creating a sense of optimism and comfort that often contrasts with the circumstances players may find themselves in.

As time passes, the colony accumulates a subtle layer of red dust, which adds a sense of authenticity and serves as a visual cue for structures that may require maintenance.

This wraps up our list of the best sci-fi simulation games for beginners.