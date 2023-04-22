5 best skill cards for Amy in Dead Island 2

While Amy isn’t the strongest Slayer in Dead Island 2, she is certainly fun to play as. Her incredible agility and movement make her valuable in multiplayer, while she also boasts the lowest toughness in the game. While every protagonist in the game can be amazing solo, some of them, unfortunately, take more work to get there than others. This makes the skill system extraordinary in this latest zombie-slaying experience.

Thanks to the skill cards, you can amplify strengths or cover up weaknesses in a wide variety of ways in Dead Island 2. With over 70 of these powerful cards in-game, each character can equip a certain amount of them. Some unlock automatically, while others come from finding them in the world.

The following are five of the best cards you can equip on Amy, to make her zombie killing more satisfying and safe.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best skill cards to equip on Amy in Dead Island 2?

5) Surgical Focus (Abilities, Autophage)

Easily one of the best cards for any Slayer in Dead Island 2, Surgical Focus is also an autophage card. That means the more of them you have equipped, the deeper you go into the grisly world of being infected. This card rewards players for maiming zombies and feeds specifically into Amy’s play style. She wants to dodge and avoid damage, as she can’t take a hit well.

Surgical Focus rewards you with Fury for maiming zombies, but if you take damage, you lose Fury. Fury is how you tap into your inner zombie, and it’s a pretty safe way to fight hordes of the undead. Amy can definitely put this card to exceptional use.

4) Bob and Weave (Survivor)

Bob and Weave is one of the cards that goes to specific Slayers in Dead Island 2. Available only to Amy and Bruno, it certainly makes sense. They are both squishy protagonists, and this card makes them better viable for solo play. If you’re going to run the Paralympian, you want this somewhere in your skill deck.

Bob and Weave is a skill card that improves your Dodge ability card. Using Dodge gives you an Agility buff and also increases your Attack Speed. Given that this stacks, you can give her a light, sharp weapon and very quickly maim your way through enemies while also stacking Fury.

3) Hunting Season (Slayer)

Hunting Season is one card I use on pretty much every character in Dead Island 2. It’s exceptional on Slayers that need to avoid being hit more than any other. Since Amy is a protagonist who can’t take a whole lot of damage, it is advantageous to her if you can defeat zombies from a decent range. This will work much better once she starts unlocking guns.

Hunting Season grants a moderate boost to damage on your melee weapons when you hit a zombie with a ranged weapon or a weapon throw. You can pop a zombie with a rifle shot in the leg to cripple them and then move in for the kill with a powerful melee strike, keeping Amy safe.

2) Safe Space (Survivor)

Safe Space is another handy skill card that will prove useful when you’re in a tight spot as Amy. This Dead Island 2 card triggers an explosion that can push back common zombies. If you’re surrounded and need to get away, this can certainly be a benefit, provided you are careful.

This explosion can also trigger other negative things, like detonating explosives or worse. I’ve had it cause explosions and spark something that lit oil on fire. Keep these things in mind, and you’ll be safe from zombies every time.

1) Corpse Blossom (Numen)

One of the skill cards you’ll pick up later in Dead Island 2, Numen cards are built around you channeling your inner zombie. There aren’t many of these cards, but they’re all incredibly powerful. It is the safest one to use while also arguably being one of the strongest.

When you slay a zombie with Fire, Shock, or Caustic damage, a powerful explosion triggers that same damage type. If you trigger this on water with shock damage, you can decimate huge groups of zombies with no issues, thanks to Corpse Blossom. It’s easily one of the best skill cards you can use, on Amy or otherwise.

With so many skill cards in Dead Island 2, figuring out what you need can certainly be difficult. These aren’t the only cards you should run on Amy, but they are among the best that should be in nearly every build. You can read our review here.

