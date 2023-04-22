How to unlock guns in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is a first-person zombie-slaying video game. It is made by the same people behind Dying Light but takes a more campy approach to the genre. The story takes place in the beautiful cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco.

In Dead Island 2, players can run around the streets killing zombies with the wackiest weapons. The title also features crafting mechanics and customizable weapons, including guns. While the melee mechanics in the game are great, many people prefer their zombies shot to death.

Complete Justifiable Zombicide mission to unlock guns in Dead Island 2

Guns are integral to your arsenal in Dead Island 2, regardless of how much you plan to use them. They always come in handy during dire situations. To unlock and obtain them, you will have to complete the 10th main mission of the game called Justifiable Zombicide.

This mission will be the first time you fight a Screamer, who can unleash sonic waves to knock you over and attract the attention of other nearby zombies.

This is an annoying enemy type, but you can deal with it by making sure you block as many screams as you can while trying to get near them to attack. Charged attacks and weapon throws can interrupt its screams, so make sure you try them out as much as you can.

You will have to prioritize the Screamer over other targets, as it can just keep summoning more zombies into the fight. Stay mobile and get in as many hits as you can, and it should fall soon.

After beating the Screamer, you will get a Sporting Rifle. Once this mission is complete, you will have unlocked guns in the game.

There are a large variety of guns spread around different rarities. You can wield anything from a handgun to an RPG. There are assault rifles, shotguns, sniper rifles, and much more for you to find and use against your enemies. There are also legendary weapons that can be unlocked from side quests or Lost and Found missions.

Even with a gun in possession, ammo can be a scarce resource, so it is highly advised to conserve it for appropriate situations.

Dead Island 2 is developed by Dambuster Studios and published by Deep Silver. It follows six individuals called Slayers, who crashed from the last plane evacuating from the restricted and quarantined state of California.

The game was released on April 21, 2023. It is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Poll : 0 votes