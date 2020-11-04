Among Us has been breaking multiple records since its jolt of success in the tail-end of summer 2020. The game was developed by Innersloth Studios back in 2018 but reached its ultimate peak of success this year.

There are a lot of skins, hats and pet bundles for players to purchase from the in-game store. These items make Among Us look more vibrant and colorful, enhancing the aesthetics of the murder mystery party game.

Let us now look at some of the best skin combinations in Among Us as of November 2020.

Also read: Five best hiding spots in Among Us

5 best skin combinations in Among Us as of November 2020

Note: The outfits discussed in this article are available for every region, but each outfit's cost price is posted in INR (Indian Rupees).

1) Polus Map Skin Bundle

Polus Map Skin Bundle

Advertisement

The Polus Map skin bundle costs Rs.170 and is certainly one of the best skins available in the game. It has a nordic and polar look, with frozen snow all over the brown overcoat and brown bowler hat of the character. This skin is surely worth the money.

2) Security

Security

The Security Skin bundle or the MIRA HQ Skin bundle offers a pair of black goggles, with a security officer uniform and a navy blue coloured cap. The Skin bundle costs Rs.170.

3) Astronaut

Astronaut

Advertisement

The Astronaut skin under the Hats or the Skin section, when equipped, looks super cute, thanks to the tiny astronaut helmet that comes along with the skin. This skin costs Rs 170.

4) Headphones

Headphones Hat

The Headphones Hat in the Hat section of Among Us gives a relaxed appearance to the character and comes with a Mira HQ skin! It costs Rs 170 along with the skin and is an excellent deal for a cool, stylish and colorful costume.

5) Black Suit

Black Suit

The Black Suit costume in Among Us also costs Rs 170 and includes a black suit outfit and a top hat.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion, and choosing the best skin/s combination in Among Us ultimately depends on one's personal preference.

Advertisement