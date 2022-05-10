5 best songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Traveling musician K.K. Slider is one of the most popular NPCs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and players have to work and progress the game before they can get their hands on him. However, once they can get the dog musician to arrive on their island, players can jam to the hundreds of songs he has to offer.

Players can even get K.K. Slider to perform his songs on their island and can be gifted songs by him at the end of his performance. However, as is with everything, there are some songs by the musician that are far more popular than others. Here are some of K.K. Slider's best songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

K.K. Slider's best songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

5) Surfin' K.K.

Surfin' K.K. is one of the best songs in the game to enjoy during the summer. The surf rock vibe in the song creates a complete bop for players to listen to while chilling on the beach, and therefore, this song finds its place among the best songs in the game.

4) Forest Life

Forest Life holds a sense of nostalgia for long-time players of New Horizons, since it is a remix of the original theme of the Animal Crossing franchise. The song also has some very earthy and magical feel to it, which makes listening to it a wholesome and fulfilling experience.

3) K.K. Flamenco

K.K. Slider ventures outside his comfort zone with this song in the game, wherein he explores the Spanish Flamenco genre. The song is delightful to listen to, but makes its way into the list of the best K.K. Slider songs due to the offbeat nature of the song.

2) K.K. Dirge

K.K. Dirge is one of the few spooky songs in the traveling dog musician's list of songs and is perfect for a Halloween feel. The song features an underlying threatening tune, which gives its listeners the chills.

The album cover also makes it clear that K.K. Dirge is not a song for the faint-hearted, featuring the game's Halloween mascot, NPC Jack, creeping up on K.K. Slider.

1) Welcome Horizons

Welcome Horizons finds its place as the best song on many New Horizons enthusiasts' lists, since it is the first song players hear after unlocking K.K. Slider in the game.

It is also popular as the theme song for Animal Crossing, and therefore holds a special place in players' hearts as it reminds them of the beginning of their New Horizons journey.

These are some of the most popular songs that K.K. Slider has performed in Animal Crossing: New Horizons so far.

Edited by Saman