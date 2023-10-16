5 best songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a social-simulation game set on an island. At first, you'll only have a tent and some basic tools. Gradually, you'll be able to expand and customize your island to your liking, building bridges, ramps, buildings, and all sorts of objects. You'll also have the company of many new characters who will be your neighbors and leisure options. In this little paradise, you will also have access to good local music thanks to the concerts that take place every weekend.

The character of K. K. Slider is the island's musician, and he has a wide repertoire of songs that you will be able to enjoy. If you want to hear some of the best compositions in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, here are the details.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best Songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Cruisin, Bubblegum, and more

1) New Horizons

There are iconic musical themes in gaming history, like Mario Bros. or Mortal Kombat. To this list of memorable songs, we can add New Horizons, the main theme of this Animal Crossing installment.

This is the first song that K.K. Slider plays on the island, which makes it a very special composition for every player of the franchise. The theme is characterized by cheerful tones and fast beats, conveying joy and peace at the same time. As it progresses, the instrumentation gets better and better until it reaches the track's climax. By the end of listening to New Horizons, the player feels truly welcomed to the island.

2) Bubblegum

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a game developed by the Japanese company, Nintendo. So it is no coincidence that some songs were composed in the style of the best from Japanese pop.

Bubblegum is another of the game's best tracks with cheerful tones. The melody features pitch bends and major chords, although there is a live version with a more relaxed interlude. Its name may come from bubblegum pop, which refers to pop music with an upbeat sound.

3) Cruisin

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons Cruisin is a relaxing song (Image via Nintendo)

If you're looking for music that evokes the stillness of thought and the feeling of being on a journey that doesn't end Cruisin is perfect.

It has a slow tempo, whistling synthesizer, and hip-hop beat with a G-funk base. The track also uses acid jazz sounds, and it is possible that it was inspired by Virtual Insanity, by the English funk band Jamiroquai. By listening to this piece and Cruisin, we find a very similar harmonic progression. This is ideal for listening with your friends.

4) Dirge

Artwork for Dirge in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

Just by looking at the artwork of this song, we can intuit its inspiration. We have the Halloween mascot from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Jack, sneaking up on K.K. Slider.

This track is obviously inspired by horror themes, and is perfect for a haunted house, pumpkin patch, or graveyard. Without a doubt, this chilling song is one of the most unique in the video game. Its mix of random discordant beats and the use of the theremin is the perfect recipe for an eerie track.

5) Forest Life

Loading screen of the first Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

If you're the nostalgic type, there's a song from Animal Crossing: New Horizons that takes elements from the first theme song the franchise ever had.

Forest Life uses chords from the original game's theme song and updates them by adding gentle chimes that instantly transport you back to many years ago when Animal Crossing was first released. Don't think nostalgia is the only highlight of this theme, though. It stands out in the game's music because it gives the listener a relaxing and peaceful feeling.

This was our recommendation of five of the best songs from Animal Crossing: New Horizons songs. If you want to learn more about the game's universe, you can read our guide about how to delete your island.