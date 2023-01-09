Animal Crossing New Horizons: Top 5 island ideas

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a playground of ideas, creative island layouts, and fun activities. Players who wish to ignore the farming elements can immerse themselves in crafting their world in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Since its launch in March 2020, players have been experimenting with in-game decorative items to build castles, beachside cafes, lighthouses, and other ways to elevate their experience.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons provides a variety of trinkets and tools for players to unleash their imagination. Apart from theme-based decorations, several other decorative items fit well for any idea players can come up with. This vastness can make some players clueless about which design or theme to decorate their island with. They can refer to this article for island ideas to refresh their gaming experience.

Disclaimer: This article wholly reflects the writer's opinion.

Post-apocalyptic island and 4 other creative design ideas for the home island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The following are some of the ideas that can act as a frame of reference for players:

1) Carnival

What better way to make an island brimming with life than using a vibrant color palette to design a theme park? Players can build their carnival island and showcase what they offer. They can install cotton candy booths, have tea cup rides, and even have ticket booths to enter the park.

Players can have different areas for balloon games, clown entertainment, and perhaps even throw in a race track. Many players have spent days in real time painstakingly creating theme parks, vendor stalls, and even spaces dedicated to musical game shows.

2) Castle

Harry Potter and Game of Thrones fans can dabble in building a magnificent castle of their own. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has many castle-themed furniture items, walls, gates, and towers. Players can take advantage of these decorative products and build their architectural wonders.

They can even light up the place with retro light lamps along the stone-paved pathways of the castle. Players can get creative and build giant structures sprawling across the island and add their personal touch by erecting greek statues to make them resemble the glory days of Greece.

3) Festive-themed island

This gaming title never fails to provide players with festive-themed events. The game provides players many customization options, from snowy Christmas-themed trinkets to spooky pumpkins on Halloween. Players yearning for such holidays can savor the festive spirit by having a permanent Halloween house or Christmas tree park.

Festive-themed DIY recipes are available during Christmas and Halloween that can add further flair to the player's island. Players can build many items like sleds, reindeer, snowmen, and other festive items in these areas to solidify the theme.

4) Post-apocalyptic island

Players who like the post-apocalyptic settings in movies and games can try this idea. They can create a set of abandoned towns and showcase it to their friends. Players have been attempting to recreate Last Of Us-style locales with the various decorative items in the game.

Some fans have even created unique post-apocalyptic stronghold camps akin to The Walking Dead series. Players can use broken windows, rusted fences, hospital signs, skeletons, and more to have their gritty island. This encourages role-play between a group of friends and enhances the overall gameplay experience.

5) Library

Bookworms and players who are avid readers can create their libraries. They can use wooden shelves, tables, and other library-themed items to build their book haven. The game comprises many decorative items to help players cement this theme on their islands.

They can fill it with books, have a librarian's desk, and even have a globe on the table if they wish to have intricate details on their creation. Some hardcore fans have creatively added computers, vending machines, and multiple floors to their libraries.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is ripe for fun-filled ideas to experiment with. The above-listed ideas are merely the tip of the iceberg. Players can even collate these ideas to create their home island with all the themes combined into one big island with varied locales and themes. Players who are less inclined to grind for items in the game can shift their focus to beautifying their island.

