Animal Crossing: New Horizons player discovers how to place things on castle towers

Although it has been two years since the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players are still discovering new things in the game every day. Of course, the title has received multiple major updates as well as a few silent minor ones over the years. However, a New Horizons player was left mind-blown when they discovered they could place items on top of castle towers.

The player u/overtherebma took to the Animal Crossing subreddit to share their discovery, and it turns out that many players are just learning about this feature in the game.

Animal Crossing Redditor discovers that they can place items on castle towers in the game

Castle Towers are a fairly recent addition to New Horizons. They were introduced in the game with the 2.0 update that was released in October 2021. These are customizable houseware items that can be bought for 250,000 Bells from Nook's Cranny.

However, due to their height, players were under the impression that nothing could be placed on the towers, and things could only be placed around them. Naturally, the New Horizons Redditor was pleasantly surprised when they tried to place an item on the castle tower and succeeded in doing so.

Placing items on top of castle towers in New Horizons is quite a simple task since all players have to do is stand right in front of the castle tower, dig into their inventory and select the item they want to place. Once selected, players will be asked if they want to place the item or drop the item. Players must pick the first option, and they will see the item perched on top of the castle tower.

The Reddit community was also equally blown away by this discovery, stating that they had so many ideas which could be fulfilled now due to this discovery.

However, several other Reddit users pointed out that the only catch to this was that players could only place 1x1 items on castle towers since the space was not big enough for bigger items.

Nonetheless, the discovery is a rather interesting one since players can now accomplish all their medieval castle dreams in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by Danyal Arabi