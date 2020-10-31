5 best stylish outfits in Among Us

Among Us is one of October's most trending titles and has a simplistic approach in its gameplay. To satisfy its fanbase, like other online games, this title also offers in-game skins, hats, and pets to enhance the vibrant and colorful in-game look.

If you are among those who want to purchase the best costumes in Among Us but don't know what to buy, we discuss the most suitable outfits and their costs in this title.

Also read: Among Us: Five best tips to win as an Impostor

Five best and stylish outfits in Among Us

Note: The outfits discussed in this article are available for every region, but each outfit's cost price is posted in INR (Indian Rupees).

1) Captain Outfit

The Captain Outfit

The Captain Outfit is one of the most stylish and classy skins that includes a captain's hat. It looks both glamorous and cute on your character and costs Rs 170 in the Skin Store section of Among Us.

2) Mask hat

Advertisement

The Mask Hat

It is one of the most viable skin packs in Among Us, as if you select Mask Hat under the Hats section, it will provide the Mira HQ skin completely free! The total cost of the hat, along with the skin, rounds out to about Rs 170.

3) Astronaut Outfit

The Astronaut Outfit

When equipped on the character, the Astronaut Skin in Among Us looks super cute thanks to the tiny astronaut helmet that comes along with the skin. It will cost you Rs 170.

4) Black Suit

The Black Suit

Advertisement

The Black Suit costume also costs Rs 170, but its grandeur, along with the top black bowler hat, indeed increases your appearance credibility while in-game.

Also read: Five best hiding spots in Among Us

5) Headphones Skin

The Headphones Skin

The Headphones Hat in the Hat section of Among Us gives a much more relaxed and classy appearance to your character and comes with a Mira HQ skin! It costs Rs 170 along with the skin and is an excellent deal if you are into cool, stylish, and colorful costumes.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion, and choosing the best skin/s in Among Us ultimately depends on one's personal preference.