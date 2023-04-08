5 best Third Baseman (3B) in MLB The Show 23

The player list in MLB The Show 23 offers a wide range of options for you to choose from. Building a solid team requires exploring players from all positions. The third baseman is pivotal to the game as they are the closest to the batter. Being an infielder, they also have to keep a keen eye out for bunts apart from defending the base.

Here are five of the best third basemen in MLB The Show 23.

Nolan Arenado, Manny Machado, and three other Third Baseman (3B) in MLB The Show 23

1) Nolan Arenado

Nolan Arenado has a player rating of 94 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Player rating:

Contact versus right-handed pitchers (CON R): 83

83 Contact versus left-handed pitchers (CON L): 76

76 Power versus right-handed pitchers (POW R): 73

73 Power versus left-handed pitchers (POW L): 99

99 Vision (VIS): 92

92 Discipline (DISC): 60

60 Clutch Hitting (CLT): 79

79 Bunting Ability (BUNT): 45

45 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 25

25 Durability (DUR): 90

90 Fielding (FLD): 99

99 Arm Strength (ARM): 65

65 Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 74

74 Reaction (REAC): 90

90 Speed (SPD): 24

24 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 8

8 Baserunning Aggressiveness (BR AGG): 11

Nolan Arenado plays third baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals in the MLB and is one of the best in the game. His five-time Silver Slugger Award, six Platinum Gloves, and several other awards just go to show that his ten years of experience is nothing to scoff at.

He has near-perfect fielding abilities and a keen eye for on-field decisions. When up against left-handed pitchers, Arenado is absolutely devastating. His affinity for coming through for the team with his skills is what makes him a great third baseman for MLB The Show 23.

2) Manny Machado

Manny Machado has a player rating of 95 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Player rating:

Contact versus right-handed pitchers (CON R): 92

92 Contact versus left-handed pitchers (CON L): 73

73 Power versus right-handed pitchers (POW R): 78

78 Power versus left-handed pitchers (POW L): 92

92 Vision (VIS): 74

74 Discipline (DISC): 70

70 Clutch Hitting (CLT): 99

99 Bunting Ability (BUNT): 35

35 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 29

29 Durability (DUR): 92

92 Fielding (FLD): 82

82 Arm Strength (ARM): 72

72 Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 63

63 Reaction (REAC): 76

76 Speed (SPD): 39

39 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 26

26 Baserunning Aggressiveness (BR AGG): 30

Manny Machado has a superior balance of offensive and defensive affinities. He is well-known as an elite-class defensive player and in his time as a third baseman has displayed amazing reflexes and fielding abilities. On the plate, he is deadly against left-handed pitchers while dishing out powerful swings.

With his stats on MLB The Show 23, he'll make an excellent third baseman in the game, just as in real life.

3) Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez has a player rating of 93 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Player rating:

Contact versus right-handed pitchers (CON R): 76

76 Contact versus left-handed pitchers (CON L): 70

70 Power versus right-handed pitchers (POW R): 82

82 Power versus left-handed pitchers (POW L): 85

85 Vision (VIS): 85

85 Discipline (DISC): 77

77 Clutch Hitting (CLT): 96

96 Bunting Ability (BUNT): 35

35 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 26

26 Durability (DUR): 96

96 Fielding (FLD): 67

67 Arm Strength (ARM): 52

52 Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 62

62 Reaction (REAC): 76

76 Speed (SPD): 74

74 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 57

57 Baserunning Aggressiveness (BR AGG): 70

Jose Ramirez is a prolific infielder and plays third baseman for the Guardians. He has won three Silver Slugger Awards in his career and will hopefully land his first MVP honor this season.

Jose is very effective in clutch situations and has very consistent energy levels throughout the game. Being a pull-swinger, he dishes out power shots against left-handed pitchers, giving him an offensive edge in the game. Hence, Jose Ramirez is a good third baseman to consider for MLB The Show 23.

4) Austin Riley

Austin Riley has a player rating of 93 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Player rating:

Contact versus right-handed pitchers (CON R): 80

80 Contact versus left-handed pitchers (CON L): 97

97 Power versus right-handed pitchers (POW R): 84

84 Power versus left-handed pitchers (POW L): 92

92 Vision (VIS): 60

60 Discipline (DISC): 61

61 Clutch Hitting (CLT): 76

76 Bunting Ability (BUNT): 36

36 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 25

25 Durability (DUR): 97

97 Fielding (FLD): 66

66 Arm Strength (ARM): 64

64 Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 68

68 Reaction (REAC): 54

54 Speed (SPD): 67

67 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 2

2 Baserunning Aggressiveness (BR AGG): 18

Playing for the Atlanta Braves, Riley is a key member of the team holding his position as a third baseman. His involvement with football in his early days has built on his durability and speed.

He has solid hits against left-handed pitchers and does way better than most against right-handers as per the stats in MLB The Show 23. With a Silver Slugger under his belt, he is a terrific addition to any team in MLB The Show 23.

5) Matt Chapman

Matt Chapman has a player rating of 85 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Player rating:

Contact versus right-handed pitchers (CON R): 50

50 Contact versus left-handed pitchers (CON L): 58

58 Power versus right-handed pitchers (POW R): 75

75 Power versus left-handed pitchers (POW L): 85

85 Vision (VIS): 43

43 Discipline (DISC): 78

78 Clutch Hitting (CLT): 52

52 Bunting Ability (BUNT): 35

35 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 26

26 Durability (DUR): 95

95 Fielding (FLD): 85

85 Arm Strength (ARM): 72

72 Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 75

75 Reaction (REAC): 80

80 Speed (SPD): 71

71 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 6

6 Baserunning Aggressiveness (BR AGG): 24

Needless to say, Matt Chapman has superb fielding skills. His three Gold Gloves, two Platinum Gloves, and two Fielding Bibles speak for themselves. His exceptional defensive skills have been very beneficial for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Chapman's power swings are very effective against left-handed pitchers. He has a good arm for long throws and the reflexes to go with it. He is an essential player to consider for MLB The Show 23, though he falls short against pitchers for contact swings.

This year's MLB The Show 23 has brought on quite a few improvements to the game and has quite the detailed attributes for players in different positions, including the third baseman position. Be sure to sift through the players for a strong team build.

