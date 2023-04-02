5 best Second Basemen (2B) in MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23 boasts a healthy roster of players for baseball enthusiasts to engage with in a plethora of game modes. While it is necessary to focus on Batters and Pitchers, the role of Second Basemen (2B) is equally instrumental in winning matches in MLB The Show 23.

Second Basemen play a pivotal role in strengthening the field defense that demands higher throw accuracy and fielding abilities. Baseball aficionados can gauge the effectiveness of Second Basemen (2B) by examining their in-game attributes.

MLB The Show 23 has detailed statistics for every player, enabling fans to scrutinize their favorite Second Basemen and increase their chances of winning the match.

Jose Altuve and four other excellent Second Basemen (2B) in MLB The Show 23

1) Jose Altuve

Jose has a high overall rating of 93 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Player Ratings

Contact versus right-handed Pitchers (CON R): 79

79 Contact versus left-handed Pitchers (CON L): 95

95 Power versus right-handed Pitchers (PWR R): 72

72 Power versus left-handed Pitchers (PWR L): 84

84 Vision (VIS): 83

83 Discipline (DISC): 76

76 Clutch (CLT): 88

88 Bunt Ability (BUNT): 61

61 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 61

61 Durability (DUR): 86

86 Fielding Ability (FLD): 61

61 Arm Strength (ARM): 42

42 Arm/Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 81

81 Reaction (REAC): 56

56 Speed (SPD): 70

70 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 68

68 Aggressiveness of Baserunning (BR AGG): 70

Jose Altuve is an ideal Second Baseman owing to his great Arm Accuracy (81) that ensures he not only collects the ball but executes the throw in the desired direction and safeguards second base. Furthermore, his high overall rating of 93 makes him one of the highest rated Second Basemen in MLB The Show 23.

2) Andres Gimenez

Andres has an overall rating of 86 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Player Ratings

Contact versus right-handed Pitchers (CON R): 73

73 Contact versus left-handed Pitchers (CON L): 87

87 Power versus right-handed Pitchers (PWR R): 54

54 Power versus left-handed Pitchers (PWR L): 59

59 Vision (VIS): 64

64 Discipline (DISC): 45

45 Clutch (CLT): 77

77 Bunt Ability (BUNT): 43

43 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 15

15 Durability (DUR): 89

89 Fielding Ability (FLD): 88

88 Arm Strength (ARM): 60

60 Arm/Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 73

73 Reaction (REAC): 78

78 Speed (SPD): 87

87 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 75

75 Aggressiveness of Baserunning (BR AGG): 51

Although Andres Gimenez has an overall rating of 86, slightly lower than Marcus Semien on this list, his excellent Speed (87) more than makes up for it. Andres also possesses a high Fielding Ability (88) that aids fans of MLB The Show 23 to have robust defense on the field. Furthermore, one cannot ignore his quick Reaction speed (78).

3) Trevor Story

Trevor has an overall rating of 84 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Player Ratings

Contact versus right-handed Pitchers (CON R): 55

55 Contact versus left-handed Pitchers (CON L): 74

74 Power versus right-handed Pitchers (PWR R): 60

60 Power versus left-handed Pitchers (PWR L): 90

90 Vision (VIS): 48

48 Discipline (DISC): 63

63 Clutch (CLT): 60

60 Bunt Ability (BUNT): 35

35 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 32

32 Durability (DUR): 87

87 Fielding Ability (FLD): 87

87 Arm Strength (ARM): 47

47 Arm/Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 71

71 Reaction (REAC): 70

70 Speed (SPD): 73

73 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 70

70 Aggressiveness of Baserunning (BR AGG): 79

Baseball fans wonder about Trevor’s injury, and the questions regarding his return remain unanswered. However, one can definitely rely on his Fielding Ability (87) coupled with robust Arm Accuracy (71) and Reaction time (70).

The stats mentioned above are more than sufficient to secure second base from the opposing team’s runners. Trevor can adeptly collect the ball from the field, as evidenced by his Speed stats (73).

4) Marcus Semien

Marcus has an overall rating of 87 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Player Ratings

Contact versus right-handed Pitchers (CON R): 67

67 Contact versus left-handed Pitchers (CON L): 61

61 Power versus right-handed Pitchers (PWR R): 75

75 Power versus left-handed Pitchers (PWR L): 72

72 Vision (VIS): 72

72 Discipline (DISC): 62

62 Clutch (CLT): 60

60 Bunt Ability (BUNT): 35

35 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 26

26 Durability (DUR): 98

98 Fielding Ability (FLD): 81

81 Arm Strength (ARM): 47

47 Arm/Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 75

75 Reaction (REAC): 72

72 Speed (SPD): 80

80 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 48

48 Aggressiveness of Baserunning (BR AGG): 70

Marcus Semien has one of the best Durability stats (98) in MLB The Show 23, which signifies the stamina recovery speed. He displays impressive Speed (80) and robust Fielding Ability attributes (81), both of which are pivotal for Second Basemen. One can rely on his baserunning aggressiveness (70) which can prove helpful in stealing bases while batting.

5) Ozzie Albies

Ozzie has an overall rating of 82 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Player Ratings

Contact versus right-handed Pitchers (CON R): 59

59 Contact versus left-handed Pitchers (CON L): 81

81 Power versus right-handed Pitchers (PWR R): 66

66 Power versus left-handed Pitchers (PWR L): 65

65 Vision (VIS): 72

72 Discipline (DISC): 48

48 Clutch (CLT): 86

86 Bunt Ability (BUNT): 35

35 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 35

35 Durability (DUR): 95

95 Fielding Ability (FLD): 72

72 Arm Strength (ARM): 45

45 Arm/Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 79

79 Reaction (REAC): 56

56 Speed (SPD): 68

68 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 48

48 Aggressiveness of Baserunning (BR AGG): 54

Ozzie Albies is an integral part of the Atlanta Braves squad, and MLB The Show 23 players can leverage his high Throwing Accuracy stat (79). While some might consider his low Arm Strength (45) to be a deal breaker, Ozzie’s sufficient Fielding Ability (72) and Speed (68) are just enough to warrant him a spot on this list.

MLB The Show 23 players scouting for some Catchers can peruse this list, highlighting the stats of the five best Catchers (C) in the game.

Despite being a popular sport, the vast majority of players are unaware of the intricate rules and tactics required to win matches in MLB The Show 23. They can start by referring to this guide on the best batting stance for beginners in MLB The Show 23.

Poll : 0 votes