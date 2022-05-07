Trek to Yomi guide: How to find all stamina upgrades

Across the Devolver Digital title Trek to Yomi, there are quite a few collectibles. Players can upgrade their stamina, ammo slots, and health pool with a bit of extra exploration. It is worthwhile to have as big a stamina pool as possible, to avoid getting tired in heated battles.

Players will constantly need to parry, roll, dodge and slash their way to victory, and maintaining a decent amount of stamina is important to victory.

How many stamina upgrades are in Trek to Yomi?

The 21 stamina upgrades in Trek to Yomi are all worth collecting. They are rare collectibles, but thankfully, like all important items in Trek to Yomi, there is a tell-tale vsign to look for. A little icon will hover over collectibles, and a glint will appear for ammo refills, so a sharp eye will lead to picking up a variety of items.

How many stamina upgrades per chapter?

Chapter 1: 2 Upgrades

Chapter 2: 4 Upgrades

Chapter 3: 4 Upgrades

Chapter 4: 5 Upgrades

Chapter 5: 3 Upgrades

Chapter 6: 2 Upgrades

Chapter 7: 1 Upgrade

Picking up all of the stamina upgrades in Trek to Yomi is important to avoiding exhaustion in game. They could be the difference between victory and defeat.

Chapter 1 (2 Upgrades)

Stamina upgrade 1: When entering a home near the very beginning, players will get a tutorial about exploring and secrets. Simplthe head left into a little chamber, which has the first stamina upgrade.

Stamina upgrade 2: After leaving the village, players will come to a crossroads. There is a wooden bridge on the right. Head left instead for a secret Shrine. Defeat the bandits in the cemetery and continue going right. A collectible is on a tombstone, and so is a stamina upgrade.

Chapter 2 (4 Upgrades)

Stamina upgrade 3: After the first fight in Chapter 2, head to the left. This leads to a dead-end, where the stamina upgrade awaits.

Stamina upgrade 4: After leaving the mine, there is a Shrine on the path. Next to it is the next upgrade.

Stamina upgrade 5: When the player returns to Hiroki’s village, a path leads into the background. Look for the man holding his hands in the air in despair. Inside the building is a stamina upgrade and Bo Shuriken ammo.

Stamina upgrade 6: Later in the chapter, a villager will ask for help on the docks. Instead of going right, head the other way for a hidden area with a Shrine and two buildings. Up the hill, there is a stamina upgrade and a collectible to pick up in Trek to Yomi. The nearby house also has a useful skill to unlock.

Chapter 3 (4 Upgrades)

Stamina upgrade 7: Shortly after the first segment of the chapter, there will be bandits on horseback. After this, there is a crossroads from Chapter 1. Return to the cemetery after passing by the shrine for another stamina upgrade.

Stamina upgrade 8: Late in Chapter 3, there is a home with a ladder in the first room. Head right first and go as far right as possible. There’s a collectible in this room as well.

Stamina upgrade 9: There is a fork in the road shortly after the previous upgrade. Players have the choice to knock down a tree and flood the foes that are coming up on the top route. However, before going over the broken bridge, head down the ladder. The next screen will have an upgrade at the top of the steps.

Stamina upgrade 10: The final upgrade in this Trek to Yomi chapter is by a corpse before the final battle.

Chapter 4 (5 Upgrades)

Stamina upgrade 11: Players will drop from a tree branch early on and will find a shrine in a nearby clearing. Go into the building left of the shrine for a collectible, then go left. Up the slope, there is another fallen tree branch and a stamina upgrade.

Stamina upgrade 12: After the first upgrade, a barn will be on the path before long. Climb the ladder, and battle a Blighted. After defeating them, head around the corner for a stamina upgrade.

Stamina upgrade 13: After the spider monsters pop up from the tree eggs, there is a ledge to climb, which leads to a foreground route. Follow that trail to a Shrine. The next screen has a gap that can be cleared by knocking down a nearby tree.

Stamina upgrade 14: From the critical path, near the end of the chapter, there is a wooden slope that leads to the dock. A clue is Hiroki calling out for Aiko. Head to the object in the foreground at the dock’s beginning for a stamina upgrade.

Stamina upgrade 15: Once the player has acquired the Ozutsu, they will head through a swamp. After this, there is a section above the water and a hidden path on the left. Follow it to a caged Blighted for stamina and a Bo Shuriken upgrade.

Chapter 5 (3 Upgrades)

Stamina upgrade 16: In the second puzzle area, there is a statue on the right with a glowing kanji on it. Pass the statue to change the camera angle, which will make the upgrade visible.

Stamina upgrade 17: Players will come to gaps in the temple section of this area, and floor tiles will appear under Hiroki’s feet. When choosing between going right or left, the left heads will lead to the upgrade.

Stamina upgrade 18: The final upgrade is near the end of the chapter in Trek to Yomi, where players climb a rocky path. Towards the end, there is an arch in the distance. Head left to find a hidden area with a Shrine, and another upgrade for Hiroki.

Chapter 6 (2 Upgrades)

Chapter 19: This one shows up after the ball of light allows for use of the teleport statues. Players will be in an area with large tombstones in the background. Pass them and climb the ledge. Instead of going through the cave, head to the foreground and pick up the shiny object.

Chapter 20: This will be available during the spirit version of Hiroki’s destroyed village. At the beginning of this section, it will be right on the main path.

Chapter 7 (1 upgrade)

Stamina upgrade 21: This Trek to Yomi upgrade will be easy to spot near the second to last shrine. If the player is in the spot where they are forced to sprint out of the village, they have gone too far.

This is the complete list of stamina upgrades in Trek to Yomi, giving the player as much stamina as possible. It will not make players win fights easier, but it will give them yet another tool to avoid exhaustion and death in Devolver Digital's recent release.

