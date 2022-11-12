Winning awards for his stellar defense is nothing new for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. The player was named the winner of the National League Platinum Glove on Friday for the sixth consecutive time.

Nothing has been consistent ever since he arrived in St. Louis from the Colorado Rockies. He continues to put up big numbers on offense, while simultaneously dominating the infield and has established himself as one of the top players in the MLB over the previous decade.

Nolan Arenado wins the NL Platinum Glove Award for the sixth straight year

This latest honor all but confirms that Arenado is one of the elite defensive players of this generation. MLB fans, however, are not totally sold on him and debated online whether the award was justified for a player who wasn't even the best in his position over the season.

The Rawlings Platinum Glove Awards began in 2011. It provides fans with an opportunity to vote on the defensive player of the year. The 31-year-old California native is obviously popular with fans, but does that merit an award for his defense?

Nolan Arenado has the honor of winning half of the Platinum Gloves since its inception. He has won four with the Colorado Rockies and the last two with the St. Louis Cardinals. Anthony Rizzo, Yadier Molina and Andrelton Simmons are the other previous NL winners.

Yadier Molina and Nolan Arenado have combined for 10 of the total 12 NL Platinum Glove Awards ever handed out.

Nolan Arenado's performance this season

Nolan Arenado throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park

Arenado has been fantastic on the offensive side. He finished 2022 with a .293/.358/.533 slash line and an .891 OPS. He added 30 home runs and 103 RBIs to round out an exceptional season.

BEST 3B IN BASEBALL!!

On the defensive end, however, Arenado did not perform to his usually high standards. He ranked fourth among qualified players in defensive runs saved with 19.

He shouldntve even been a gold l glove finalist

This is just the latest achievement in a long list of accolades for the Cardinals star. Arenado is also a ten-time Gold Glove winner and has been selected to the All-Star game on seven different occasions, including the previous two seasons. He is also a five-time Silver Slugger and a three-time NL home run leader.

Fans continue to complain about the voting process, but it is not easy to win six consecutive Platinum Glove Awards. It's not luck that has brought Arenado to this point in his career. He will hope to keep his consecutive streak going all the way through 2023.

