5 best troop cards for Super Witch Crown challenge in Clash Royale

The Super Witch Crown challenge is the latest 1v1 challenge in Clash Royale, where players must create a tournament deck with the Super Witch card. They have to choose seven cards as the Super Witch card has already been added to the deck.

Clash Royale users can select any card ranging from Common to Champion, whether it is unlocked or not. So, they must choose the best anti-air, swarm, tank, mini tank, and related cards.

Five most suitable troop cards for Super Witch Crown challenge in Clash Royale

5) Electro Wizard

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale SHOCKTOBER has started!



Battle in Electro Valley with a boosted Electro Wizard this season, and prepare yourself for something... shocking SHOCKTOBER has started!Battle in Electro Valley with a boosted Electro Wizard this season, and prepare yourself for something... shocking ⚡ SHOCKTOBER has started! ⚡Battle in Electro Valley with a boosted Electro Wizard this season, and prepare yourself for something... shocking 👀 https://t.co/vjXTIWB7dM

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 290

Hitpoints: 944

Electro Wizard is one of the best Legendary cards unlocked by gamers once they reach Arena 11. It is instrumental against powerful and highly-damaging cards like Inferno Tower and Inferno Dragon.

The Electro Wizard stuns the enemy's troops and defenses for a few seconds, which restarts the enemy's troop abilities, allowing friendly cards to attack. Players should use it as a support troop along with Mega Knight and Pekka.

4) Valkyrie

The Valkyrie card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 354

Hitpoints: 2641

Valkyrie is a Rare card unlocked by users once they reach Arena 2. It is a powerful ground troop that causes area damage to all the enemy's troops within its vicinity.

It uses an ax, which causes 360° damage to enemy troops and defenses. Gamers can use it against swarm cards like the Goblin Gang and Skeleton Army. It should be used as a support troop with Mega Knight and Hog Rider.

3) Wizard

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

Wizard is an anti-air troop card unlocked by players once they reach Arena 4. It causes area damage to enemy troops, allowing individuals to take down swarm cards like Minion Horde and Goblin Gang easily.

Users may use it with Hog Rider, Pekka, Mega Knight, and Valkyrie to protect them from the enemy's air troops. Its high-damage ability makes it a perfect card to stop the enemy's push.

2) Mini Pekka

The Mini Pekka card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 955

Hitpoints: 1804

Mini Pekka is undoubtedly the best mini tank troop card in Clash Royale, capable of taking down high-hitpoint cards like Mega Knight and Pekka when used with support troops like Valkyrie and Wizard.

Unlike most other cards, players receive this card once they complete the in-game training. It is highly damaging, causing single-target cards which should be used with area-damage cards like Wizards or Fireballs.

1) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5,280

Mega Knight is a Legendary card that users can unlock once they reach Arena 7. It is among the few troop cards that also cause splash damage, which means it will cause damage to the enemy's troops on which it is deployed.

It is a high-hitpoint troop card capable of stopping the enemy's ground troops from pushing. Players should use Mega Knight with cards like Bats, Wizards, and Witches to protect them from the enemy's air troops.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer