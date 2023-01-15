5 best upcoming sports and racing games in 2023 you need to watch out for

Racing and sports video games have been around for decades. From classic arcade games to modern titles, it has come a long way, and these games have attracted gamers of every age.

Racing games typically revolve around controlling a vehicle to race against a computer or real-life opponents. Players can choose from various vehicle types and environments, such as street racing, off-road, rallies, and more. Some games also feature realistic physics and handling, which adds an extra layer of challenge and realism.

Sports games usually focus on recreating real-life sports, such as football, basketball, baseball, cricket, and more. Players typically choose from a list of off-the-rack characters or build their own custom avatars in-game to compete in simulated matches against AI opponents or online players. Many sports games also feature career modes, allowing users to build up their teams and players over time.

It does not matter which sport you like or how good of a player you are. Be it racing or football, newbies or a pro, there’s something out there for everyone.

This article will list the five best sports and racing games that are set to be released this year.

The upcoming sports and racing games this year

1) UFL

Release Date: 2023

2023 Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

UFL is an upcoming free-to-play football game developed and published by Strikerz Inc. The game will feature various teams from different leagues and allow the player to build a team featuring professional footballers from around the world.

The game aims to provide a fair gameplay experience for every player, eliminates the pay-to-win option, and wants to become one of the few titles in this genre to be completely skill-based.

Although the game was initially set to be released in August 2022, it was later revealed that it will be released sometime later this year as the publishers felt that gamers should get their hands on it only when it is ready to provide the perfect experience to the user.

2) Forza Motorsport 8

Release Date: Spring 2023

Spring 2023 Platforms: Windows, Xbox Series X/S

Forza Motorsport 8 is the latest installment in the acclaimed racing simulator series from Xbox Games Studios and Turn 10 Studios. The game will feature an impressive collection of vehicles, including cars from iconic brands like Ferrari, Dodge, BMW, etc.

Players can race on numerous tracks, both real and fictional, in a variety of different race types. The game is expected to feature a next-gen driving experience by utilizing the newer generation hardware of the latest Xbox consoles and PCs.

3) AEW Fight Forever

Release Date: February 2023

February 2023 Platforms: Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

AEW Fight Forever is an upcoming wrestling game that is being developed by Japanese game developer Yuke's and released by THQ Nordic. It will be the first official title from All Elite Wrestling.

Fight Forever is set to feature nine different match types, including singles, tag teams, and mixed matches. The game will feature a career mode with a custom character builder, and players will compete in simulations resembling AEW fixtures.

4) Stuntfest: World Tour

Release Date: 2023

2023 Platform: Windows

Stuntfest: World Tour is a combination of exciting gameplay involving high-speed racing and crashes developed by Pow Wow Entertainment and published by THQ Nordic.

The game will feature some unique and amazing approaches beyond racing, such as 18-player matches. Players will also have the ability to eject themselves mid-race and fly in the air using a jetpack and other elements. They can then enter the cars placed on certain areas of the tracks and continue the race.

5) Disney Speedstorm

Release Date: 2023

2023 Platforms: Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Disney Speedstorm is an upcoming free-to-play racing game by the popular game developer and publisher Gameloft. The game will feature characters and race tracks from the beloved Disney and Pixar animated universe.

The characters' stats can be upgraded, which will improve their skills to change the course of the race. Players can compete solo or with friends using local co-op or multiplayer modes.

