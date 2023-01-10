AEW News Roundup: Another WWE legend officially announces exit; Tony Khan to offer '5 million dollars' to sign former RAW Women's Champion?

AEW recently underwent a long-awaited appearance change, with last week's Dynamite sporting a brand-new look and video intro. This has many fans hoping for some changes to not only the in-ring production but also the many booking decisions Tony Khan makes.

In other news, the AEW President has officially lost a WWE legend and Hall of Famer who recently confirmed his exit from the promotion. Additionally, a wrestling veteran believes that Khan should pay full price for one of wrestling's biggest names. Continue reading as we break down these two stories, as well as one more featuring Cody Rhodes, in today's AEW News Roundup.

#3 Jim Cornette urges Tony Khan to sign Ronda Rousey for $5 million

TBS Champion Jade Cargill has been undefeated ever since she first debuted in AEW. The star currently doesn't seem to be any closer to losing her belt, leading some fans and veterans into comparing her to Goldberg. However, Jim Cornette believes that Ronda Rousey might just be the name to realistically end the reign of Cargill.

During the latest edition of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran toyed with the idea of the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion clashing with Jade Cargill.

"Her versus Jade, god damn you know I'd watch that, that has epic awfulness written all over it. I can't say, Tony does strange things, so I can't say that he wouldn't do it... I mean it's crazy enough, maybe he will. 'Yeah here Ronda, five million dollars, just put Jade over in 10 minutes,' why not?" (01:53 - 02:37)

Both women have been ridiculed for their in-ring prowess, meaning that Cornette likely just wants to see how bad the match between the two could be.

2. WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard has officially confirmed his departure from AEW and ROH

Tully Blanchard during his time managing FTR.

Tully Blanchard reportedly no-showed ROH's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, which led to a handful of reports that the Horseman was no longer with the promotion. Months later, Blanchard has now officially confirmed that he's not with AEW or ROH.

During his appearance on Two Man Power Trip Podcast, Tully not only confirmed his departure from the promotions but that his wrestling career is likely over.

“Well, I’m no longer with AEW or Ring of Honor or any subsidiaries thereof," Tully said. “So, I would imagine that my wrestling career is probably over other than doing autographs shows and things, although I don’t know how many retirement matches [Ric] Flair can have so…” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

At 68 years old, the founding Four Horseman had a long and prosperous wrestling career. While he might not be returning to AEW, he could possibly reunite with Ric Flair and take part in another "retirement match" with The Nature Boy.

1. Brandi Rhodes appears on a video package for WWE RAW to update fans on Cody Rhodes' condition

Former AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has been away from WWE ever since he tore his tricep amidst his heated feud against Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, his build-up to possibly taking on Roman Reigns was firmly derailed, and fans have been wondering just how long he'll be away.

During the latest WWE RAW, Brandi Rhodes made a video-package appearance where she discussed Cody Rhodes' injury and surgery following his Hell in a Cell match last year.

It remains to be seen if Brandi Rhodes will ever join her husband in WWE, but according to the Rhodes herself, her time in the squared circle is over for now. However, Brandi wouldn't be the first wrestler to claim she's done with the sport, only to return at a later date.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes