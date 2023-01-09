Tony Khan could offer Ronda Rousey "5 million dollars" to put an undefeated AEW star over; WWE veteran says 

Tony Khan could end up paying 5 million dollars to Ronda Rousey to put over Jade Cargill in AEW, according to former WWE manager Jim Cornette.

Ronda Rousey is currently a part of WWE's women's roster on SmackDown. She is one of the biggest names in the wrestling business, thanks to her legendary run in UFC. Ronda Rousey made a spectacular pro-wrestling debut at WrestleMania 34 when she teamed up with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

She went on to main event WrestleMania 35 when she faced Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for both the brand's women's titles, with Becky Lynch winning that match. The Baddest Woman on the Planet took some time off and eventually returned at the Royal Rumble 2022, winning the Women's Royal Rumble.

However, her second return has been an absolute bust and quite poorly received by fans. On the Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the WWE veteran speculated if Tony Khan would pay Ronda 5 million dollars to put over Jade Cargill.

"Her versus Jade, god damn you know I'd watch that, that has epic awfulness written all over it. I can't say, Tony does strange things, so I can't say that he wouldn't do it... I mean it's crazy enough, maybe he will. 'Yeah here Ronda, five million dollars, just put Jade over in 10 minutes,' why not?" [1:53 - 2:37]

Ronda Rousey recently lost the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash 2022 to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion after a hellacious "I Quit" match. She dropped the title at Money in the Bank when Liv Morgan cashed in her briefcase.

After a controversial loss at SummerSlam 2022, the former UFC star won the title back from Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules 2022. She held on to the title until very recently.

On the December 30, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey took on Raquel Rodriguez in an attempt to defend her title. After a hard-fought match, Ronda came out on top. However, a returning Charlotte Flair interrupted her post-match promo and challenged her to an impromptu match.

The Queen fought out of an armbar and rolled up Rousey to pin the champion and win the SmackDown Women's Championship for a seventh time.

