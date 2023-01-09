32-year-old WWE star seemingly takes a shot at Charlotte Flair

Lacey Evans recently took to Twitter to seemingly call out WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Lacey Evans made her return to WWE on the April 8, 2022, episode of SmackDown after nearly a year of inactivity due to her pregnancy. She switched between the two brands and underwent numerous character changes in the following months.

She was a heel and babyface for short durations and never settled into a single character. Her last in-ring appearance came nearly two months back on SmackDown. She was a part of the SmackDown Women's Championship #1 Contendership Six Pack Challenge.

Shotzi defeated Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li to earn the opportunity to face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series WarGames. You would need to go further back for Lacey Evans' last singles match that saw her lose to Liv Morgan on SmackDown.

She recently responded to a fan addressing her as a 'queen' by asking the fan to never call her a queen again as queens came from 'royalty.' Charlotte Flair is synonymous with her nickname, The Queen and the tweet felt like a shot at the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

"Queens come from royalty, silver spoons and inherentance. Don't ever call me that again," Lacey Evans tweeted.

Considering both women are on the SmackDown roster, a future match between them could be on the cards. They have clashed in singles action thrice before, with all three matches coming on Monday Night RAW. Charlotte Flair won their first match in 2019, but The Sassy Southern Belle won both their matches in 2021.

Charlotte Flair defended her title on WWE SmackDown

A week after defeating Ronda Rousey to win the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship for the seventh time, Charlotte Flair addressed the crowd on Friday night.

Sonya Deville retando a Charlotte Flair a un combate titular y Charlotte aceptando. Aunque probablemente pierda. me gustan mucho estas cosas. Minutos por un título. #SmackDown Sonya Deville retando a Charlotte Flair a un combate titular y Charlotte aceptando. Aunque probablemente pierda. me gustan mucho estas cosas. Minutos por un título. #SmackDown https://t.co/VI9blgMRRu

She cut a babyface promo as she promised fans she would not get complacent. Sonya Deville interrupted her speech and challenged her to an impromptu match for the title.

While the former SmackDown authority figure got in sufficient offense, the champion never looked under threat. She delivered a Spear and locked in the Figure Eight hold for the submission victory.

