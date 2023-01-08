[WATCH] Charlotte Flair accidentally breaks character on WWE SmackDown

14-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair accidentally broke character on the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Queen sustained a major injury during her "I Quit" match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. After nearly seven months on the sidelines, she made her return a week back to the blue brand.

Ronda Rousey had just defeated Raquel Rodriguez when Charlotte's music hit. The latter went on to challenge the champion in an impromptu match and won the title in a matter of seconds. Charlotte became a 7-time SmackDown Women's Champion in the process.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Sonya Deville interrupted Charlotte as she was addressing the crowd. The former authority figure challenged the newly crowned champion but came up short. Flair dropped her with a Spear and locked in the Figure Eight submission hold for the win.

After the match, Charlotte forced the belt out of referee Jessica Carr's hands before seemingly thanking the referee. Grabbing the belt out of a referee's hand is typically a heel move, but Flair is currently working as a babyface, so she immediately realized what she had done and thanked the referee.

Charlotte Flair is a 14-time Women's Champion in WWE

At WWE Night of Champions 2015, Charlotte Flair captured her first main roster title when she defeated Nikki Bella to win the Divas Championship. She won the inaugural RAW Women's Championship and went on to win the title on five different occasions over the course of her career.

Over the past few years, The Queen has won the SmackDown Women's Championship seven times, a title she currently holds. This ties her up with Randy Orton and Triple as WWE superstars with 14 world title reigns. Aside from main roster titles, Charlotte has also won the NXT Women's Championship on two separate occasions.

Charlotte is only behind John Cena and Ric Flair, both of whom have 16 world title reigns to their names. Considering the fact that she is only 36 years of age, it is not out of the realm of possibility that the Queen will eventually overtake her father's record.

