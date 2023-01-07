Roman Reigns surprisingly apologises to former Intercontinental Champion on WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns did the unthinkable on the latest episode of SmackDown as he apologized to Sami Zayn.

The Bloodline opened the show in a destructive manner as the Usos and Solo Sikoa took siege of the announcer area. The Tribal Chief asked Sami Zayn about their loss last week to John Cena and Kevin Owens. Reigns then screamed in The Honorary Uce's face and questioned if the Canadian star was trying to be the Tribal Chief.

However, an interruption from Kevin Owens closed out the segment. The former Universal Champion challenged Reigns at the Royal Rumble, which the latter seemingly accepted.

As the night wore on, Reigns' hostility towards Zayn increased. Before The Usos defended their tag team titles against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, Sami Zayn met The Bloodline's leader in his office.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion profusely apologized, but to everyone's surprise, Roman Reigns apologized to him instead.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Roman F'N Reigns just apologised to Sami Zayn. Roman F'N Reigns just apologised to Sami Zayn. https://t.co/qiOyDSafHe

The Tribal Chief admitted that he was actually angry with Kevin Owens, and he took it out on Zayn. Paul Heyman then told Zayn that he would get another opportunity to redeem himself.

Roman Reigns concluded the segment by putting Zayn in a match against Kevin Owens on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

Do you think Reigns will turn on Zayn soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes