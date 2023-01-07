Create

Roman Reigns surprisingly apologises to former Intercontinental Champion on WWE SmackDown

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Jan 07, 2023 08:51 AM IST
Roman Reigns apologised to a star
Roman Reigns is the biggest star in WWE at the moment

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns did the unthinkable on the latest episode of SmackDown as he apologized to Sami Zayn.

The Bloodline opened the show in a destructive manner as the Usos and Solo Sikoa took siege of the announcer area. The Tribal Chief asked Sami Zayn about their loss last week to John Cena and Kevin Owens. Reigns then screamed in The Honorary Uce's face and questioned if the Canadian star was trying to be the Tribal Chief.

However, an interruption from Kevin Owens closed out the segment. The former Universal Champion challenged Reigns at the Royal Rumble, which the latter seemingly accepted.

THE BLOODLINE HAS ARRIVED https://t.co/0onrmAi86o

As the night wore on, Reigns' hostility towards Zayn increased. Before The Usos defended their tag team titles against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, Sami Zayn met The Bloodline's leader in his office.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion profusely apologized, but to everyone's surprise, Roman Reigns apologized to him instead.

Roman F'N Reigns just apologised to Sami Zayn. https://t.co/qiOyDSafHe

The Tribal Chief admitted that he was actually angry with Kevin Owens, and he took it out on Zayn. Paul Heyman then told Zayn that he would get another opportunity to redeem himself.

Roman Reigns concluded the segment by putting Zayn in a match against Kevin Owens on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

Do you think Reigns will turn on Zayn soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video

A lot of things changed for WWE in 2022. Here are the best and worst things about WWE in 2022.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...