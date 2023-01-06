Ric Flair recently had the highest of praises for a 57-year-old WWE legend. The name in question is Flair's former rival and real-life friend Shawn Michaels.

The Nature Boy appeared on the After The Bell podcast hosted by WWE announcer Corey Graves. The 16-time world champion was asked about his thoughts on football great Pele in light of his recent passing.

Ric Flair was then asked about who was the greatest performer of all time in wrestling. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion did not hesitate to name Shawn Michaels as the greatest of all time.

"I don't have to think twice, the greatest performer in our business of all time is Shawn Michaels. Shawn Michaels. I mean he can work both ways. You know he's a phenomenal babyface and all that but we when he was younger, Shawn could be a prick which made it real. He came across as a heel. Shawn's the first guy to do the moonsaults and allow you to think about it."

He referred to The Heartbreak Kid's classics against himself and The Undertaker at WrestleMania to lend credence to his point.

The match that he had with Taker, even despite their size difference. He literally carried me in that match at [WrestleMania] 24. I think that I had a lot of influence on the young guys like he and Hunter did. And certainly there's a place for me in that. I can't ever tell you that my skill was on Shawn Michaels level," Ric Flair said. (37:40 - 38:50)

Ric Flair was backstage at the latest WWE SmackDown

Ric Flair had a few legal disputes with WWE a few years back over the company's use of the term 'The Man' for Becky Lynch. The issue was eventually settled, and it looks like both parties have moved on from that.

The Nature Boy was present backstage on the latest episode of SmackDown. During the same episode, his daughter Charlotte Flair captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey upon her return after nearly seven months.

The Queen rolled up a vulnerable Rousey moments after the former UFC star defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. Charlotte Flair is now a 14-time women's champion, just two shy of her father's record of 16 world titles.

