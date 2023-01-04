WWE Hall of Famer who has real-life heat with Becky Lynch seemingly takes a shot at her

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has had real-life heat with Becky Lynch. It appears that the Nature Boy has taken another shot at the former RAW Women's Champion.

Ric Flair and the Irish Lass Kicker had a legal dispute over the rights to the term 'The Man.' In 2018, Becky Lynch's popularity in WWE skyrocketed, and she referred to herself as The Man.

In September 2019, Ric Flair trademarked the term, and when Becky's The Man merchandise started selling out, the 16-time world champion wanted his royalties. The dispute was eventually settled in May 2020.

Becky Lynch and Ric Flair's daughter Charlotte Flair were involved in a major controversy during a segment on WWE television. This led to Ric Flair tweeting about it, and Becky responded in an interview with Ariel Helwani.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE ! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE. 😂😂😂

In a recent tweet, the former Evolution member took a cheeky shot at the Horsewoman. He shared a clip of one of his legendary promos and captioned it by saying he would spell out 'The Man' for the audience.

"Let Me Spell It Out For You... THE MAN! WOOOOO!" - Ric Flair tweeted.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Let Me Spell It Out For You... THE MAN! WOOOOO! Let Me Spell It Out For You... THE MAN! WOOOOO! https://t.co/qrBiIod2vG

What did Becky Lynch say about WWE legend Ric Flair?

Big Time Becks, during an interview on MMA Hour, called Ric Flair "a sad old man" who dug himself into a hole. She also claimed that the Hall of Famer was using her name for clout.

Lynch said, "Look, I saw that tweet. The one that you're referring to. The one that I'm kind of referring to and I looked at it and I wrote out a response that would have been quite biting and I deleted it and I let it go because I think it's really sad because this is a legend at one point. This legend, a 16-time world champion Ric Flair is now jealous of me. It's cool for me. And is now trying to use me to get clout to promote whatever he has going on next because he's dug himself into a hole with other things. So I kind of was just like, ah let me let him out of it because it's kind of sad. It's kind of sad. (h/t: WrestlingNews.co)

On the first episode of WWE RAW in 2023, Becky Lynch was set to face Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in a handicap match. However, Mia Yim came to her aid to make it an even matchup.

Patricia 🧣🧣fan @longliveswift16 YEEEEEESSSSS!!! BECKY AND MIA YIM!!!! YEEEEEESSSSS!!! BECKY AND MIA YIM!!!!

Eventually, Iyo Sky delivered a moonsault on Mia Yim to pick up the win for Damage CTRL while Bayley and Becky fought each other at ringside.

