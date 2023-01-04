Triple H booked Charlotte Flair to beat Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship on the latest episode of the blue brand.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was unaware that the title change was going to occur, despite being backstage. The Queen made a return to in-ring action after a long time and The Nature Boy, along with Gerald Brisco, was present at the venue.

Ronda Rousey defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez in a gruesome match and emerged victorious. Charlotte showed up after the bout and challenged the former UFC star for the title on the spot.

The former NXT star emerged victorious to become a 14-time women's champion. On the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair revealed that he did not have prior information about the title change and was happy about it.

"I was in the building and left and didn't know it. It is the first time in so many years that nobody knew. I didn't even know. I left and went to American Social, and then I got word that she was there. Of course, I had a couple of drinks with the hockey players. So, I wasn't going to go back to the building. I watched it, they put it on the TV for me, and it was amazing. Now that was really old-school kayfabe. I'm reading it and thinking to myself, how cool it was that I don't remember that happening for a long time when there wasn't even an inkling of something like that." [From 8:30 to 9:23]

Charlotte Flair is now a 14-time WWE Women's Champion

Charlotte Flair continued to smash records as she captured the SmackDown Women's Championship for a seventh time. In addition to that, she is also a six-time RAW Women's Champion, a title she was the inaugural winner of.

At WWE Night of Champions 2015, she defeated Nikki Bella to win the Divas Championship, making it her first title win on the WWE main roster.

Prior to that, she was the NXT Women's Champion, a title she regained at WrestleMania 36 when she defeated Rhea Ripley, becoming a 2-time NXT Women's Champion in the process.

