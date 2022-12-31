Former World Champion reportedly backstage last night during WWE SmackDown

After an action-packed edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, recent reports have come out indicating that legendary star Ric Flair was backstage during the show.

The Nature Boy is a 16-time World Champion and an undeniable legend in the wrestling business. Whilst his reason for his presence has not yet been officially confirmed, the most logical reason was that he was there to see his daughter Charlotte Flair return.

A recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider stated that the 73-year-old star was backstage at the blue brand show last night as he saw his daughter make her triumphant comeback.

"Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Gerald Brisco were both backstage at last night's WWE Friday Night Smackdown taping." [H/T PWInsider]

2022 has no doubt been a memorable one for Flair as he competed in his final match in August as he teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on the duo of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

Wrestling veteran reacts to Charlotte Flair's WWE return

Last night on SmackDown, The Queen made her World Wrestling Entertainment return as she surprised Ronda Rousey to then challenge and subsequently regain the blue brand's women's title.

During a recent exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter gave his thoughts on Charlotte winning back the blue and white belt.

"Tonight proves that you can never predict what will happen in pro wrestling. Charlotte shocked the [WWE] universe by winning the SmackDown Women's Title in an unscheduled but official brawl," Apter said. [H/T Sportskeeda]

With 2022 now drawing to a close, Charlotte Flair has surprisingly ended the year in the exact same way she started it, as the SmackDown Women's title is tied around her waist.

What was your reaction to Charlotte Flair's return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes