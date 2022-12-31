Hall of Famer says Charlotte Flair's return on WWE SmackDown "proves that you can never predict what will happen" (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter exclusively stated to Sportskeeda that Charlotte Flair's return to SmackDown was a momentous occasion.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet, accompanied by her best friend Shayna Baszler, successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Title against Raquel Rodriguez by locking her in an armbar on tonight's SmackDown.

Following the match, The Queen appeared unexpectedly to confront Ronda Rousey and The Queen of Spades. She debuted a new theme song as well.

Flair returned to Rousey's successful title defense and challenged her for the title in an impromptu match. She rolled up The Baddest Woman on the Planet and illegally grabbed her tights for leverage to win the pinfall.

Bill Apter, the most recognizable journalist in pro wrestling, exclusively told Sportskeeda that Charlotte Flair's return to SmackDown was a landmark achievement.

The Hall of Famer claimed that the unplanned but official brawl jolted the WWE Universe:

"Tonight proves that you can never predict what will happen in pro wrestling. Charlotte shocked the [WWE] universe by winning the SmackDown Women's Title in an unscheduled but official brawl," Apter said.

Charlotte Flair caps off 2022 by hitting major bucket list goals

The 36-year-old returned to the ring tonight after she lost the SmackDown Title in an "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash and was written off the television.

The newly crowned SmackDown Women's Champion was interviewed in a WWE Digital Exclusive after the blue brand went off the air. In her remarks, The Queen concluded that she was delighted to end her year on a high note.

"Even going back to the beginning [of the year], I was able to wrestle in Saudi Arabia for the first time. I beat Ronda Rousey for the first time at WrestleMania, which was always on my bucket list. And then, I got married and traveled the world with my husband. And then ending the year where I belong, where I'm home," Flair mentioned.

WWE @WWE @MsCharlotteWWE reflects on the year that is 2022 and can’t believe she will be going into 2023 as the #SmackDown Women’s Champion. The Queen is back! .@MsCharlotteWWE reflects on the year that is 2022 and can’t believe she will be going into 2023 as the #SmackDown Women’s Champion. The Queen is back! https://t.co/b5KOS0yL9Z

The feud between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey appears far from over. Only time will determine which WWE Superstar will enter WrestleMania 39 as SmackDown Women's Champion.

