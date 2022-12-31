"It was picture-perfect" - Charlotte Flair reacts to becoming the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Charlotte Flair made her shocking return on the final episode of WWE SmackDown of the year and defeated Ronda Rousey.

Ronda had just beaten Raquel Rodriguez to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. Raquel put up an admirable fight but she entered the match with an injured arm due to attacks by Shayna and Ronda in recent weeks. She tapped out after falling from the top rope with the champion locking her in an armbar.

The Queen returned after Ronda's successful title defense and an impromptu match went down for the title. Charlotte rolled up The Baddest Woman on the Planet and illegally grabbed her tights for leverage to secure the pinfall victory.

After the blue brand went off the air, new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair was interviewed backstage in a WWE Digital Exclusive. The Queen said that 2022 has been the best year of her life and she was happy to end it on a high note.

"I'm a little speechless right now," said Charlotte Flair. "2022 is just like the best year of my life. Even going back to the beginning (of the year), I was able to wrestle in Saudi Arabia for the first time. I beat Ronda Rousey for the first time at WrestleMania, which was always on my bucket list. And then I got married and traveled the world my husband. And then ending the year where I belong, where I'm home. It was picture-perfect." [00:22 - 00:49]

WWE @WWE @MsCharlotteWWE reflects on the year that is 2022 and can’t believe she will be going into 2023 as the #SmackDown Women’s Champion. The Queen is back! .@MsCharlotteWWE reflects on the year that is 2022 and can’t believe she will be going into 2023 as the #SmackDown Women’s Champion. The Queen is back! https://t.co/b5KOS0yL9Z

Charlotte Flair on her time away from WWE

Charlotte Flair has not been on WWE television since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash in May.

During her backstage interview after SmackDown, the 36-year-old noted that this is the first time she has been away from the company for a while.

"This is the first time I've ever been away since 2015. So, to come back, before my music hit I was like 'do I know how to be that serious?'. I've never taken off the crown but I just kind of like, let it chill. You know what I mean? I'm just honored to be back and pay back to Ronda." [00:51 - 01:16]

Charlotte added that she didn't forget about the "I Quit" match and waited for the perfect time to strike.

"I don't know if she thought that I was just going to let the I Quit match go. When I went home, I thought to myself, 'I am a lot of things to a lot of different people but the one thing I am not is a quitter'. So I just waited until the right opportunity, the right time and I'm the 14-time (champion)."[01:17 - 01:37]

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Charlotte Flair returned on #SmackDown and defeated Ronda Rousey to become the NEW SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPION!! Charlotte Flair returned on #SmackDown and defeated Ronda Rousey to become the NEW SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPION!! https://t.co/ZspHidgpqh

The rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey appears to be far from over on SmackDown. Time will tell which WWE superstar walks into WrestleMania 39 as SmackDown Women's Champion.

