Randy Orton is a WWE legend and has many records to his name. Charlotte Flair recently equaled one of his records, and fans on Twitter had their say.

Charlotte made her return to WWE programming on the last SmackDown of 2022. The Queen confronted Ronda Rousey, who had just successfully defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez.

The Horsewoman goaded the former UFC star into defending her title on the spot, and the latter complied. The Champion nearly locked in the armbar on the returning star, but Charlotte reversed it into a roll-up to pick up the win and capture the blue brand's title for the seventh time.

This was Charlotte Flair's 14th women's title win overall. She is a one-time Divas Champion and a whopping six-time RAW Women's Champion. Being a 14-time champion puts her level with Randy Orton as the Apex Predator is a 14-time world champion as well.

Ric Flair and John Cena lead the pack with 16 world title reigns. Next in line are Triple H, Randy Orton, and Charlotte Flair. Some fans were far from pleased with The Queen having the same number as the other two legends.

Charlotte Flair defended the SmackDown Women's Championship on WWE SmackDown

The newly crowned champion was scheduled to cut a promo on the recently concluded episode of WWE SmackDown. She claimed that she missed the fans and was moved by their reaction to her return.

She concluded her babyface promo by promising not to get complacent before Sonya Deville interrupted her. Deville challenged her to an impromptu match for the title, and Charlotte accepted.

The heel tried to get an early advantage by making a jump start, but Charlotte responded with a Big Boot. After some back-and-forth action, the champion delivered the Spear and locked in Figure Eight for the submission victory to mark her first defense with an emphatic win.

Considering that Ronda Rousey dethroned Charlotte at WWE WrestleMania Backlash in an 'I Quit' match and put her out of action for seven months, Triple H could possibly have the two feud over the title in the near future.

