Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on whether AEW bringing in Ronda Rousey would've been the right move if she were a free agent.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2022 after a three-year hiatus. She won the bout and challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 but was unsuccessful. She recently lost her title to Flair after having won it from Liv Morgan.

Speaking on the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the former manager stated that he doesn't think Ronda Rousey should go to AEW, as he feels that she isn't enjoying being back in the ring.

"I don't think so, I don't think she'd do it and if she doesn't want to be in the WWE, I don't think she necessarily would want to be in AEW. And even if he [Tony Khan] said, 'Oh I'll give you 10 million dollars, you know, my dad will pay you out of his own pocket,' whatever the case. Still, she hasn't seemed like she was excited to do this. I don't think she's gonna be hurting for money after this little run she's just had, it's a part-time deal anyway," said Cornette. [1:07 - 1:37]

Jim Cornette on whether Ronda Rousey should put over Jade Cargill in AEW

The current TBS Champion is one of the most dominant stars in the company and is 48-0 following Battle of the Belts. Jade Cargill is a homegrown AEW wrestler, and she'd benefit hugely by defeating a prominent star such as The Baddest Woman on the Planet in AEW.

When asked if he could see Tony Khan bringing in Ronda Rousey in a part-time role to put over stars such as Cargill in AEW, Jim Cornette stated that it has "epic awfulness" written all over it.

"Her versus Jade, god damn you know I'd watch that, that has epic awfulness written all over it. I can't say, Tony does strange things, so I can't say that he wouldn't do it... I mean it's crazy enough, maybe he will. 'Yeah here Ronda, five million dollars, just put Jade over in 10 minutes,' why not?" [1:53 - 2:37]

Following her loss to Charlotte Flair, Rousey was absent on the latest episode of SmackDown. It remains to be seen what is in store for the Baddest Woman on the Planet, with Royal Rumble fast approaching.

